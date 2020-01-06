Borden fils for bankruptcy Eating Dive

Loading...

Borden Dairy went bankrupt at the end of Sunday and became the second largest dairy processor in recent months. Dean Foods filed for bankruptcy in November.

Tony Sarsam, CEO of Borden, said in a business statement that the milk supplier will use the bankruptcy process to reduce his debt. It will continue its normal business operations during the reorganization. “The company is still affected by the rising costs of raw milk and market challenges that the dairy industry faces,” Sarsam said in a press release. “These challenges have contributed to making our current debt level untenable.”

Sarsam said that Borden, founded in 1857, is “EBITDA positive and growing” – a reference to income before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization. “We need to achieve a more viable capital structure,” Sarsam said. “This reorganization will strengthen our position for future prosperity.”

Just two months after the country’s largest dairy producer, Dean Foods, went bankrupt, Borden follows this example – a reflection of the increasing challenges faced by milk processors in the US

According to the CEO of Borden there were signs that the company was doing better financially, but in the end the debt turned out to be too much. For Borden, lowering the debt and the interest it pays for that obligation can free up cash to invest in its company, which has its own share of challenges.

Dairy companies such as Borden have struggled in recent years due to falling milk consumption, increased popularity of tea and sports drinks and rapid growth of vegetable options. In addition, retailers, including Kroger, Publix and Walmart, have invested in milk processing and bottling facilities – which means they purchase less milk from suppliers, including Borden.

Sarsam, who has more than three decades of experience in the food industry and worked for companies such as PepsiCo and Nestlé, wasted little time trying to rejuvenate Borden after the acquisition in March 2018. Within a few weeks, he added a head of marketing and hired a research and development team.

“The brand, it slept,” Sarsam told Food Dive last summer. “There was no external communication or marketing, not even a lot of work to keep labels or points of sale fresh.”

Borden was once present in all 50 states. Since last summer it has offered 35 products in parts of the Midwestern, South and Southeast US

Unlike Dean, who was talking about selling himself to cooperative giant Dairy Farmers of America, Borden is expected to continue to operate as an independent company. A major advantage of Borden is that it is a regional dairy company. Regional dairy factories tend to take advantage of their local roots and deep ties with multiple generations of consumers.

But although a smaller footprint, improved balance sheet and lower debt payments could ever buy Borden, the dairy industry as a whole remains under pressure. If current trends continue to deteriorate, this can put further pressure on Borden and other competitors, forcing more companies to file for bankruptcy or liquidation.

Certainly there are light spots in dairy products. Whole milk and products with options with added value, such as grass feed, hormone-free, lactose-free, organic or non-GMO resonate with the consumer. These value-added options with higher margins explain why ultra-filtered Fairlife milk, produced and distributed in a joint venture with Coca-Cola, and a2 Milk from New Zealand, whose product lacks a protein that can cause stomach upset, has been successful.

Borden has responded to customer demand by replacing corn syrup with a high fructose content in its chocolate milk with sugar – a change that is more expensive, but which the company believes is preferred by consumers. It also makes new milk products, including one with 50% more protein, one that is lactose-free and a drink with many nutrients and no added sugars for children. Last summer, Sarsam said that Borden was not going to enter the plant room with the iconic name that is synonymous with dairy products, but he would not rule it out under a different name in the future.

From now on Borden seems to intend to continue its current product offering while it goes bankrupt – albeit with a stronger balance sheet. Borden may decide to focus its innovation more on trendy products such as vegetable or ultra-filtered milk, but it is likely that the company, given its status, will be cautious about investing in these types of products. The risk is that by the time Borden does, its competitors, who are also hungry for survival, have entered these spaces alone.