It is rare to go one day without seeing the name of Ariel Winter. In media prosperity and adversity, she is obsessed with the media. Although they are more concerned with what she is or is not wearing, we are a bit fascinated by all the amazing places that this Modern Family star gets to visit.

Like her co-stars Sophia Vergara and Sarah Hyland, Ariel documents most of her most extravagant vacations. She has been to Hawaii, Bora Bora and Sydney, Australia. But thanks to her ex-boyfriends Levi Meaden and Laurent Gaudette, she has also been to a number of pretty remote destinations that most people would not venture to.

But wherever she goes, we are absolutely jealous that we cannot go with her. Without further ado, here are Bora Bora, Sydney and 18 other places that Ariel Winter has traveled to.

20 Hubba-Hubba in Bora Bora

The small island in the South Pacific in French Polynesia became a little more populated when Ariel Winter arrived in 2017. According to The Daily Mail, the star of the modern family traveled there with her TV brother Nolan Gould and a group of friends. While there, she celebrated the New Year during her stay at the luxurious Four Seasons Bora Bora.

19 A little Girly vacation in the Netherlands

Ariel Winter flew to the Netherlands in November 2019 for a girl’s holiday with a few friends. She showed off some stylish outfits in the picturesque neighborhood of the Zaanse Schans. According to The Daily Mail, Ariel has also visited several historic windmills and characteristic green wooden houses for which the city is known.

18 Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia Received a few more visitors

As far as we know, Ariel Winter has visited Sydney, Australia twice. Her first trip was in 2014 when she filmed an episode of Modern Family there. According to Just Jared, the curvy brunette returned with her now ex boyfriend Levin Meaden in January 2017. While the young couple there visited animals at the Taronga Zoo and posed at Sydney Harbor.

17 Ariel made Beijing, China Her Fashion Playground

According to Just Jared, Ariel Winter made her 2017 trip to Beijing, China, about more than just a romantic getaway with Levi Meaden. She also made a big shopping trip out of it. There she chose a number of outfits that she would rock at Coachella. While in China, Ariel and Levi made time to visit the Great Wall and a number of cities.

16 Ariel actually became a local in Whistler, B.C.

Since her now ex-boyfriend Levi Meaden was born in Saskatchewan, grew up in Calgary and lived in Vancouver, Ariel spent a lot of time in Canada. According to Narcity, she was seen in Whistler, B.C. on a few occasions. While there, Ariel enjoyed many of the restaurants in the village of Whistler, which is part of one of the most renowned ski resorts in the world.

15 Celebrating her “Little Bro” in Las Vegas, Nevada

Ariel has been to Las Vegas several times, but the most recent was to celebrate her TV brother’s 21st birthday. At the beginning of November 2019, the beautiful brunette celebrated at NS Nightclub in the Wynn with Nolan Gould, Sarah Gilman and Cody Chrisitan. All enjoyed a set by DJ Dillon Francis.

14 Enjoy the sun with Levi in ​​Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Ariel went to the beach of Playa del Carmen with her somewhat flashy boyfriend in 2018. According to The Daily Mail, the journey of the then 20-year-old actor to Mexico was not just sunshine and swimming. While she was there, she actually got a stomach virus. Fortunately her 30-year-old boyfriend was there to take care of her.

13 Ariel stamps in our hearts in Calgary, Alberta

Although the Calgary Stampede has become somewhat controversial for their treatment of animals, it remains one of Alberta, Canada’s most beloved traditions. Thanks to her ex raised in Calgary, Ariel became acquainted with the event and even took part in the event. While she was there, she hung with new and old friends while wearing the right clothes.

12 Climbing the summit in Slovakia

Before Levi, Ariel had a long-term relationship with her high school sweetheart, Laurent Gaudette. According to Galuxsee, the two made a very special trip to Slovakia in 2015. While there, they conquered Ariel’s fear of heights when they walked 2,150 meters to the top of Teryho Chata. The mountain is part of a picturesque chain called Vysoké Tatry.

11 Taking maximum rest and relaxation in Tucson, Arizona

According to The Daily Mail, Ariel took an extremely extravagant vacation to Arizona in 2016. She was there for a weekend in August to enjoy the luxurious Miraval Wellness Spa and Resort in Tuscon with Shanelle Gray. While she was there, Ariel posed for slightly daring photos that she has since become more than used to.

10 Attracting the Paparazzi in Vancouver

Since Vancouver, Canada is ‘Hollywood North’, every visiting celebrity should expect some paparazzi. Although it is somewhat unusual, it does happen. And local actor Levi Meaden seemed excited to finally have his picture taken while accompanying his visiting A-List girlfriend.

9 Coachella is a staple in Ariel’s life

Ariel Winter is one of those celebrities who loves to show off at Coachella. It is common that she is seen there in some of the riskiest outfits you can imagine. And the cameras love it. According to Just Jared, she was seen at the huge music festival in Indio, California with her boyfriend at the time, Levi.

8 It really doesn’t seem like Ariel had any complaints about Maui

While it is touristy, the Hawaiian island of Maui is one of the most beautiful places in the US. According to People, Ariel Winter seemed fond of every moment she spent there. She was there in 2015 with her now ex-boyfriend Laurent Gaudette and his family. Ariel was even lucky enough to be jet skiing. We can only be jealous!

7 Everything about that PDA in Atlantis in the Bahamas

In April 2016, Ariel Winter was only 18. But she definitely traveled as a 20-year-old. According to The Daily Mail, the modern family actor was noticed that she became pretty handy with her ultra-fit boyfriend, Laurent. Of course, she also showed off her curves during a walk on the beaches outside Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas.

6 The Cast Of Modern Family Descended On Paris, France

In November 2019, Paris was filled with the cast of Modern Family. According to The Daily Mail, they were there to film the latest episodes of the beloved series. Ariel was able to explore the romantic city in between a rather debilitating recording schedule. Although she did that alone; she and Levi broke things down in the summer.

5 disappear in the wilderness of Central Alberta

We don’t know exactly where these pictures were taken, but according to Hollywood Life they are located somewhere outside of Calgary, Alberta. Part of the Levi Meaden family lives here. Ariel was seen there a few times to stay with her partner’s family. The most striking thing was that she celebrated her very first white Christmas there.

4 See Lake Tahoe from both California and Nevada

The picturesque Lake Tahoe is special because it is shared by both California and Nevada. According to Just Jared, Ariel enjoyed the holiday destination from both states two years ago. She was there with Levi on the California side around the same time she was shooting scenes for Modern Family on the Nevada side.

3 Like everyone else, Ariel visited the ice cream museum in San Fransisco

In February 2019, Ariel Winter did what a logical and sensible person would do and visited the Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco, California. According to the Daily Mail, the beautiful brunette wore a revealing ensemble while enjoying an amateur photo shoot in a sprinkled bath. In essence, she lived the dream.

2 When her ex-boy took her to a beach in Malibu and posted some inappropriate shots

It’s hard not to shrink when seeing some photos of Levi Meaden with Ariel Winter. Although Ariel was a willing participant, some photos of their beach day in Malibu were quite finished. Nevertheless, they seemed to have a relaxing time with Levi’s actor friend from Vancouver, Dylan Playfair.

1 Show off new tattoos and hair in the castle of Marouatte in the Périgord, France

Although we cannot show you the tattoos because of their location on Ariel’s body, we do know that this was the first time she showed them. According to Glamor, it was during a photo shoot that Ariel did in the castle of Marouatte in the Périgord, France. The estate is private, but is located in the town of Grand-Brassac, which overlooks the beautiful Euchre valley.