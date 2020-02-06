Boomtown Festival 2020 | line-up, tickets, stages and acts

Boomtown Fair has announced the 2020 line-up for its 12th festival with the main act The Libertines, Wu-Tang Clan, Underworld and Kano.

Dubbed “Chapter 12: New Beginning”, the Hampshire festival returns from 12 August to 16 August with stages, acts and actors with a theme.

In addition to the crowded line-up, Boomtown has released a trailer for State of Emergency, a spectacular multi-stage show that will unfold throughout the festival with modern circus and new technologies.

Other performances are Mura Masa, De La Soul and Damian Jr Gong Marley. Kelis also plays in the Lion’s Den Stage.

Princess Nokia, Candi Staton, The Selecter, Sudan Archives, New Orleans, Tank and the Bangas, Akala, Helena Hauff, Evelyn “Champagne” King and Ibibio Sound Machine will also play at the festival this year.

Other acts include High Contrast Band, Caravan Palace, Sugarhill Gang & Furious 5, The Four Owls, Dilated Peoples, Too Many Zooz, Biig Piig, My Baby, Flogging Molly and Skindred.

Visit www.boomtownfair.co.uk for more information.

How can you get tickets for Boomtown Festival?

Boomtown has a four-step guide to getting your tickets – you can choose access and package based on your transportation and price range.

There are some optional extras such as flushing toilets and charging the phone.

Buy your tickets for Boomtown Festival here.