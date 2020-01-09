Boomers are focusing on Lightning with the upcoming Flyers Showdown

Loading...

“Two wins would be ideal,” said George.

“We know that we will focus on these games, but we have to keep our heads.”

“Adelaide has made some progress in the last four games, but we’re still improving and playing decent basketball ourselves.”

“Both teams have found form, hopefully we’ll find a better form the evening of the game.”

Both the Lightning and Boomers faced disruption at the start of the season due to injuries and international commitments, but their talents have proven their worth over the past month. Adelaide’s WNBA import Brianna Turner and Opals Guard Nicole Seekamp both contested the first team’s All-WNBL season.

The Boomers have a balanced team this season, with starters like George, Lindsay Allen, Maddie Garrick and Ezi Magbegor playing a key role, supported by a bank of New Zealand international players like Kalani Purcell, Antonia Farnsworth, Penina Davidson and Stella Beck, and the emerging Australian Garde Monique Conti.

The depth of the boomers could prove crucial in the run-up to the final, and George believes this is a great strength for their team, which was blown out of the semi-finals by lightning last season.

“The Tall Ferns were really great for us,” said George.

“It comes down to people playing their roles and playing them perfectly.”

In the meantime, the WNBL has postponed the game between Canberra Capitals and Perth Lynx in Canberra for January 22.

The game was originally scheduled for January 5, but was canceled due to heavy smoke in Canberra due to the bushfires in New South Wales. The result could determine where the capitals end up on the ladder.

Melbourne Boomers will play AEDT Adelaide Lightning in Adelaide on Friday at 7:35 p.m. and will host AEDT Southside Flyers at State Basketball Center on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

Roy Ward is a sports journalist for The Age.

