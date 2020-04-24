Books to read during quarantine

If you have trouble staying motivated to read right now, join the club! In these stressful, uncertain times, it can be difficult to find the focus and mental space for a book – even if it’s something you would normally waste. Indeed, thriller author Andrea Bartz addressed this in a live Q&A she did in our POPSUGAR Book Club group on Facebook, telling us, “It’s a very scary and scary time for everyone; it makes perfect sense that you have trouble reading. You’re not alone, and there’s nothing wrong with you. “She suggested reading a genre you don’t normally read, re-reading an old favorite, reading something like a short YA novel or graphic novel, or even just trying audiobooks.

To help you get out of a reading routine and maybe even find a new favorite while spending more time at home, we have invented our POPSUGAR Book Club members (with us!) To find out which books they enjoyed the most social distance. While some readers may want to lose themselves in a “fluffy romance,” others “needed to fully lean in with a pandemic dark comedy.” Some shifted their reading performances completely from thrilling thrillers to feel-good books with happy ending, and others found comfort in traveling to a new place through the pages of a novel or visiting old friends with a beloved rear-end.

So what books are these avid readers recommending? Well, there is a hot new release described as “Steel Magnolias must Dracula“that many of our book clubs raved about, a Queer Eye star’s memoir with a message of hope, a truly abusive audiobook that keeps you on the edge of your seat, a new Marie Kondo book with practical advice, and even a middle-class murder mystery set on the moon. Keep reading for all the book inspiration you need now!