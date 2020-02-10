Bonnie’s bus on the way to Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Bonnie’s bus stops in Marion County for the first time on the 2020 mobile tour. Historically, the tour fills up so quickly with places where Marion County is often visited.

Bonnie’s bus offers breast cancer exams and mammograms for women across the mountain state. On March 13, they stopped at the Marion County Senior Center in Fairmont.

Those who want to register can do so now, but a doctor’s prescription is required to participate. Medicare, Medicaid and all private insurance are accepted. For those who do not have insurance, funds are available to cover costs.

Bonnies Bus employees believe that the importance of these tests is free of charge, as have women who have used the service in the past, such as Christina Reed, who made Bonnies Bus responsible for their current existence.

Debbie Harvey, managing director of Marion County’s senior center, said that even if someone is not suspected of having cancer, take this opportunity before it is too late.

“This is one of the best defense measures you can take to protect yourself from breast cancer,” said Harvey. “The sooner you recognize it, the better your chances are, and 3D imaging should be one of the very best options on the market. So I hope everyone takes advantage of it and protects themselves. “

The primary patient Bonnie’s bus focuses on is women who are 40 years and older. Only 27 vacancies are available for examination.

If you want to make an appointment, you can call the senior at (304) -366-8779.