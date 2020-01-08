Loading...

(Photo via Wikimedia Commons / Raph_PH)

Earlier today, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival announced its stacked range. Scene favorites the 1975, Oliver tree, wallows, Confessional Dashboard, the Regrets and more will join the headliners Tool, Lizzo and Tame Impala in June.

With the announcement came the news that Lizzo is the first woman to have directed the festival which started in 2002 (and has since defended the women’s campsite). However, in the hours following the revelation, the Internet continued to debate whether Lizzo should be a headlining artist, the issue of gender disparity in festival queues and more.

After Bonnaroo’s announcement, Lizzo went to Instagram to celebrate the first female star.

“I am the first woman to occupy the main stage of @bonnaroo,” she writes. “It’s high time! Are you all ready to look at history, bitch?!?”

She was praised by fans who went to Twitter to express their enthusiasm.

bonnaroo’s programming is a big yawn but I AM SO OBSERVED THAT LIZZO FUCKS THE HEAD! LIKE ICONIC! I think she is the first woman to make the headlines ???

– 𝖏𝖊𝖗𝖎 𝖌𝖊𝖓𝖓𝖆𝖗𝖔 (@REBELOFNYC) January 7, 2020

I am so happy that @lizzo is HEADING and is the first woman to have made the front page of the bonnaroo that she deserves, I can’t wait 🤠💜 https://t.co/w6sgfvoB5N

– lady brockhampton 🌙 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@spooky_megan) January 7, 2020

I’ve never been to music festivals but @lizzo is about to be the first woman to feature on the main stage of Bonnaroo SOOOOO

– Ashleigh Balsamo (@ashleighbalsamo) January 7, 2020

Another HUGE thing that deserves to be noted: the amount of female power on this range! @Bonnaroo finally gets its first female headlining in @lizzo, plus we have awesome slot machines from @MileyCyrus, @LanaDelRey and more! pic.twitter.com/RSoaDezfBO

– Roo Bus (@TheRealRooBus) January 7, 2020

However, not everyone was as excited with some highlighting other women on the range such as Miley Cyrus or Lana del Rey should rather have been booked headlining.

While Cyrus and Del Rey have been in the public eye for much longer than Lizzo, the latter had a moment with breakouts last year in “Truth Hurts” and “Juice”. While the songs appear on his latest Cuz I Love You, Lizzo made his debut in 2013 with Lizzobangers.

Lana and Miley are bigger and one of them should make the front page of Lizzo who has only two radio hits

– zac (@zadddyzac) January 7, 2020

lizzo sur lana? tool on lana? goodbye

– momo (@yayosbabes) January 7, 2020

How is Lizzo a headliner?

– Matt Iles (@ MattIles5) January 7, 2020

Why the hell is Lizzo a star and not Miley? 😠

– Gary Caracol. (@luisge_lp) January 7, 2020

Or any other woman for that matter. First female star ever and they go with .. lizzo?

– Your local Hex daughter (@ Zoned0utt) January 7, 2020

struggling to understand how @lizzo is the first woman to headline #Bonnaroo while @StevieNicks is still alive ???? We can make better people

– Sab (@sortasab) January 7, 2020

Fans were also amazed that it took Bonnaroo 18 years to reserve a female star, with some pointing out Coachella has not yet reserved a female headliner in their 20s.

It makes me crazy that Roo never had a headlining woman… how it goes even when there are so many fucking amazing women who make music for the past FOREVER

– う め ぼ し (@ ottobots6) January 6, 2020

How on earth did Bonnaroo spend 18 years without having a headlining woman?

– Cibbz (feat. Gunna) (@NoahCibbz) January 7, 2020

It took so long to have a WOMAN HEAD ??? https://t.co/vK75rD83FF

– sarah ✨ (@emomomsarah) January 7, 2020

Lizzo being the first woman to be the star of @Bonnaroo in 18 years of existence, it is the most influencing title I have read in a long time. seconded by bonnaroo with A BIGGER female headliner than @coachella – who doesn’t. Let’s go.

– Erica (@ericasaybowl) January 7, 2020

Bonnaroo will begin June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee. Tickets will go on sale January 9 at noon EST here.

The discussion about women booked over the festival queue period – not even as a hadliner – is not new as a lack of representation has been present over the years.

In 2015, Sophy Ziss and Mariel Loveland (Candy Hearts, Best Ex) created GIFs showing the lack of female representation by removing exclusively male groups from the Skate & Surf Festival, FYF Fest, Riot fest and more. A little after, Hands like houses Leader Trenton Woodley wrote a response.

“So sure – the festival queues can seem very biased if you remove all exclusively male acts, but the fact that there are already so many inclusive acts for women is a huge step forward in a society severely conditioned, “he wrote in a blog. . “By putting these artists on these stages, I hope this is an active step to encourage more girls to take an instrument and devote themselves to mastering it.”

That same year, Lights was one of 26 female acts out of 166 to play Coachella. Asked about the disparity, the singer told AltPress that most of the artists she wanted to play were women with hopes that would change for the general public in the future.

“Once you look at the girls who are actually there, it’s just amazing. Everyone is so amazing, so unique and so different, and it makes me think that there is no higher percentage I think it’s going to happen eventually, but I don’t know. , especially with young women. Not only in performance and singing and instrumentation, but also in production, in frontage, in audio technology. It’s a world that is simply not considered as an option for women. I think the gap will eventually close, but right now there are far fewer girls. “

In 2017, directed by Chrissy Costanza Against a current was the only female act to adorn the Reading & Leeds scene, with the frontwoman opening up on how “it was maddening” to see.

“Everyone comes in from a different perspective,” Costanza told AltPress. “I definitely spoke to some people who wanted me to openly denounce the festival. And for me, the festival itself is not the problem. This really highlights the problem. The problem is, we don’t have enough of us to make a strong enough stench, by and large. I mean, yes, there are girls in the groups. Of course, there are Lynn (Gunn), Jenna (McDougall) and Hayley (Williams). Who knows? Reading & Leeds may have asked them to participate in the festival. Maybe just conflicting schedules (or) it wasn’t the right decision for them at the time, so maybe there must have been more girls if it had worked that way, it wasn’t just not the case. But there is still a deficit. “

Despite the discussion on the stage, other festivals, including London’s Wireless Festival 2018, have faced a lack of women in their programming since then. The following month, many festivals came together to have a 50/50 gender balance by 2022.

The PRS Foundation launched this initiative, called the International Keychange initiative, which enables women to “transform the future of the music industry and encourage festivals to reach a 50:50 balance by 2022”.

45 festivals and conferences made this promise at the time, including the New York Winter Jazzfest and the A2IM Indie Week; BreakOut West of Canada, MUTEK and North by North East; the British BBC Proms, Kendal Calling, Sŵn and Liverpool Sound City; Sweden Way Out West, Iceland Airwaves, Tallinn Music Week in Estonia and many more.

What do you think of Bonnaroo announcing that Lizzo will be his first headlining wife in 18 years? Let us know in the comments below.

