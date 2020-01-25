Bones UK come out of the heels of a Grammy Award nomination and now they release a new disconnected EP alongside a performance film.

The duo released the EP UNPLUGGED of five songs composed of re-recorded songs from their first album and a 29-minute video conceptualizing their video.

Read more: Picturesque images tackle their apprehensions in the “necessary” video

The group is looking for a Grammy for the best rock performance for their song “Pretty Waste”. Rosie Bones says the appointment is just as shocking as it is strange to live with.

“We were definitely the outsiders. But we work our faces. I think it’s great that the Grammys pay attention to the young new bands and don’t just name the same people. We were totally shocked and we are very happy. “

They also celebrated the new EP, the film and the nomination with a performance in New York today before traveling to Los Angeles for the awards ceremony on Sunday. You can check it out below.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRZZIIP2kY0 [/ integrated]

You can also check out a trailer for the new movie below. The full video is available on iTunes, Prime Video and Stingray Qello.

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dVQJ8NM553k [/ embedded]

You can also listen to the new EP in its entirety below.

List of tracks

Beautiful is Boring Pretty waste Black blood Filthy Freaks souls

Bones UK is also currently opening Korn and Breaking Benjamin on their North American winter tour. They will follow these dates with a series of dates supporting Royal Blood from May 3 to 14 and also have festival dates planned.

The Grammys are broadcast live from the Staples Center at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS.

What do you think of the new EP and film Bones UK UNPLUGGED? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

See more: 10 concert posters of your favorite bands before their explosion

Alkaline trio, 2000