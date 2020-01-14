It’s an even day when AP shows up with Rosie Bones and Carmen Vandenberg, the ass-kicking girls from Bones UK. They are delighted with their recent Grammy nomination in the Best Rock Performance category. But they notice that we are talking about the anniversary of the death of cultural icon David Bowie.

“David Bowie was a huge inspiration for us, “says Bones,” as it has been for most artists. Incredibly creative and one of the best global showmen, the best ever. He was beyond being a rock star, he was an institution. For us, we don’t know a world without David Bowie. “

Read more: Bones UK announces its first feature film with a poignant first video

The duo is certainly respectful, but this reverence does not detract from their elegant and wild coverage of the late rock icon “I’m Afraid Of Americans”. leaving welts in the most physical and psychic way possible.

“When we do covers,” adds Vandenberg, “we don’t want to do something that looks like (the original). We want to make it our own.”

Bowie has been a fulcrum for ambi-directional changes in rock music, and Bones UK is taking their cues accordingly. When their eponymous debut in 2019 with Sumerian Records, Bones and Vandenberg launched more octane boosters on their hard tungsten dance-rock tracks. Coupled with Bones’ tales of desire (banned, others) and feminist statements with a high decibel content, the disc was a cheeky opening salvo in a world apparently immersed in 47 different varieties of pop music.

And their reward for that? Bones and Vandenberg got their single “Pretty Waste” nominated by the Grammy Foundation. That’s right: the daring duo will fight in the Best Rock Performance category alongside contenders such as Gary Clark Jr., Brittany Howard, Rival Sons and the team of Karen O and Danger Mouse. Bones admits that the nomination is shockingly cool on the one hand and the AF extraterrestrial on the other.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9uGvX3q9zfY (/ integrated)

“Of course!” Bones agrees. “We were definitely the outsiders. But we work our faces. I think it’s great that the Grammys pay attention to young new bands and don’t just name the same people. We were totally shocked and we are very happy. “

Team Bones does not hesitate to say that even if the recognition of the Academy of Grammy voters is incredible, it will not change what they do artistically. Historically, the show has always been a celebration of who sold a lot of records. So, instead of the viewers watching Bones UK and shouting, “Who invited these monsters to the party?”, The attitude is rather: “Thank goodness, the monsters have finally arrived.” It’s a lift to news mutant rock strains.

Read more: Talinda Bennington inaugurates the 320 Festival to raise awareness of mental health

Bones drags in a long “YeaaaaaaaahBefore laughing. “Oh, my God, the (nomination) is so much bigger than us,” she says. “It’s a recognition for people who think they would never be heard (to be heard). It would be cool if the kids watching the show could see us and think, “Maybe my group could do it one day.” We could be the face of that, but the concept is much bigger than us. “

On a personal level, Bones says the group received only good vibes during the appointment. If there was some sort of bitterness, gladiator, fuck-them-we-better from jealous groups, Bones UK didn’t confront him.

Read more: Poppy co-directs the tripping clip “Anything Like Me” from the latest album

“We have nothing but positivity around this nomination,” said Bones enthusiastically. “And of course, we know there are people who thought,” It should have been us. “We understand that, but we think (the nomination) is bigger than us. It is important that we are in the room, and we run into people with major labels (support) and people who sell bunch of tickets. “

“And there is this feeling of camaraderie where everyone supports each other,” suggests Vandenberg. “All of our group friends support each other. And this is something that we really felt (since the nomination). “

“They don’t go crazy for us,” said Bones. “They go crazy all from U.S. It’s like “C’mon, guys: Who’s going through the door?” We will all knock down the door and some of us will go through the door. ”

Get ready to scream and shoot if Bones UK wins: The 62nd Grammy Awards will be televised by CBS on January 26.