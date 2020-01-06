Loading...

Danny Kurttila (Wyoming Game and Fish Department)

CASPER, Wyo. – A 60-year-old Riverton man is the first to achieve Ultimate Angler status in Wyoming.

“A serious health problem has not prevented Danny Kurttila from earning one of the highest awards among the challenges of fishing in Wyoming and the Fisheries Department,” said the Wyoming Wildlife and Fisheries Department on Monday, January 6th.

Kurttilla was diagnosed with bone cancer four years ago, the department adds. Since then he has caught many trophy fish.

Article below …

“To be an ultimate angler, a person must legally catch 10 trophy-sized wild fish in Wyoming,” Game and Fish said. “Each fish must reach or exceed a minimum length, which is determined from the data of the game and fish samples and represents the five highest length percentages for each species.”

Kurtilla caught 11 different species of fish between June and October 2019 to earn his new title.

“I didn’t know if I was the first or not, I just wanted to make sure I had enough entries before I sent them all in,” said Kurttila. “When I was first diagnosed (with cancer), I was told that I had only a few months to live. I think the chemo worked well or I’m too stubborn because I’m still there. “

The species he caught included:

speak

Largemouth bass

pike

Cutthroat trout

sunfish

brown trout

Tiger Muskie

Mammal

brown trout

Rainbow trout

pike-perch

“Kurttila said he caught most of the species in different sections of the Wind River drainage in Fremont County, but travel was required to catch some of the fish,” Game and Fish said. “He went to the Keyhole Reservoir in Crook County to catch pike, the LAK Reservoir in Weston County to catch Tiger Muskie, and the Lower Sunshine Reservoir in Park County to catch splake and cutthroat.”

According to Kurttilla, one species was harder to catch than the other.

“Tiger musk are the hardest,” said Kurttila. “I caught a lot of tiger musk, but I fished for them a long time ago.” This is my favorite fish. Pike is my second. “

Kurttilla has been fishing since childhood and plans to continue, adds Game and Fish. He will try to add more trophy fish species to his Ultimate Angler Belt.

“Getting as many of this list as long as it takes is a challenge,” he said.