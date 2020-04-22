Bon Jovi Talks Concert Jersey 4 Jersey, tour canceled on Apple Music

Jon Bon Jovi spoke about Wednesday’s Jersey 4 benefit concert for COVID-19 relief as well as the cancellation of his band’s summer tour due to the coronavirus epidemic in an interview with Zane Lowe d ‘Apple Music.

Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Tony Bennett, SZA and a joined fountain of Wayne (with Sharon Van Etten taking part in the homage to the late Adam Schlesinger) will all perform self-isolation for the special, which will be broadcast tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST via Apple Music and AppleTV, E Street Radio on SiriusXM, and local radio and TV stations.

“I was responsible for organizing a show. The first obvious and easiest phone call was to the King of New Jersey, and he said, “Yes.” So, once Bruce is on the way…, ”Bon Jovi told Lowe. “My hero, my friend, Bruce, connected quickly, and then we had Tony Bennett, which blew me away. Then we have a lot of things. Charlie Puth is a local. He grew up just across the river here. We have SZA, who is a daughter of Jersey, and Halsey, who is a daughter of Jersey. And then, of course, a lot of great actors from (Danny) DeVito to Chris Rock to Whoopi (Goldberg) and so on. It is therefore only a one hour telethon for the benefit of our neighbors. “

The proceeds from the Jersey 4 Jersey special will benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF).

“We all have to do our part. And whether it’s staying at home or taking social distance, it’s just as important to play, ”said Bon Jovi. “The governor is a local. He lives near me here in Jersey. And his wife came up to me and said, “We have to do something specific for New Jersey, because it’s the second hardest hit state in the country.” Many small businesses and workers are wondering where this next paycheck will come from. because they have been put on leave or laid off and are unsure of their return to work. “

Bon Jovi canceled their summer tour on Tuesday in support of their upcoming album Bon Jovi 2020 – which has been postponed from its May 15 release date until the fall – due to the coronavirus pandemic ; group keyboardist David Bryan previously revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and has since recovered.

“We canceled it, it is not postponed, so people will be able to get refunds. The reason we canceled instead of postponing it for a year is because I knew very well that people are going to need this money and that money is going to help with rent or groceries and credit card bills, “said Bon Jovi of the tour.

“In this time of uncertainty, we just wanted people to know that they were there for us for three decades and more. We are there for them, ”he added. “We will be back when it’s all right. It is true. It is not a deferral. I don’t want you to hang on to a piece of paper when you have a credit card bill on your kitchen table. “

During the interview, Bon Jovi also shared his thoughts on artists born in Jersey, Whitney Houston and Lauryn Hill, and developed his friendship with Springsteen.