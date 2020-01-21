Bon Jovi announces new album and summer tour with Bryan Adams

Jon Bon Jovi and his rock group Bon Jovi are working on a new studio album and are planning to go on tour with Bryan Adams this year!

Bon Jovi announced the news of his group’s new tour on Twitter and wrote: “We are excited to announce that our # BonJovi2020 Tour through America will begin in June!”

The Bon Jovi 2020 tour starts in Tacoma, Washington on June 10 and ends on July 28 after performing back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New Your City. Tour guest Adams participates in Jovi for almost every tour date, with the exception of nights in Las Vegas and Toronto. Tickets for the Bon Jovi 2020 tour are available to the general public on January 24 at 10 a.m. local time – if you are an American Express cardholder, you will have access to presale tickets from 10 am on 21 January. until January 23 at 10 a.m.

According to a press release, Bon Jovi’s 15th album will be released ‘later this year’. An exact date has not been confirmed or announced at this time, but those who purchase tickets for the tour will have exclusive access to the new album and a CD copy.

The two iconic artists perform at different locations in the US, including three shows in California, two nights in Texas and performances in Oklahoma, Oregon, New Jersey, Washington, D.C. and Missouri among others.

News about Bon Jovi’s tour comes after the latest album from his band This House Is Not for Sale and their 2018 tour that started in Denver, Colorado and ended in Washington, DC The rock group was also recorded in the Rock & Roll Hall of Hame that same year .

View the tour dates of the show below:

June 10: Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

June 11: Portland, OR – Moda Center

June 13: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

June 16: San Jose, CA – SAP Center in San Jose

June 18: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

June 20: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena (Without Bryan Adams)

June 23: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

June 25: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

June 26: Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

July 10: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena (Without Bryan Adams)

July 14: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

July 16: Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 19: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 21: Chicago, IL – United Center

July 2: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

July 25: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 27: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 28: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

