Bon Iver shares the “blood bank” live from a new reissue of his EP

Bon Iver will be late celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2009 EP, Blood bank, with a reissue with new live performances of the four tracks on the disc. The reissue will arrive on March 27 via Jagjaguwar.

Bon Iver previewed the EP with a live version of “Blood Bank”, recorded at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden, at Halloween 2018. Just like the Blood bank EP discovered that Bon Iver began to extend beyond acoustic tunes in the woods of Justin Vernon’s early days in 2007, For Emma, ​​Forever Ago, this recent live performance is even more expansive, with beating drums and scintillating guitars that help take the song to more ecstatic heights.

the Blood bank the reissue will include additional live performances recorded in Dallas, London and Paris, as well as new lining notes from Ryan Matteson. The disc is available for pre-order on vinyl, CD and digital.

Bon Iver released his latest album, I, I, last August. This weekend at the Grammys, the LP will compete for the album of the year and the best alternative album, while “Hey, Ma” is also in the running for the record of the year.