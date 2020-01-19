Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers make Buck Pierce an offensive coordinator, according to sources.

Pierce spent four seasons as the Bombers’ quarterback coach, followed by two years as a running back coach in the capital, Manitoba. He is viewed as an emerging league offensive mind.

The 38-year-old Pierce retired from the quarterback in 2013 and trained directly for Winnipeg. Pierce has been with the B.C. Lions and bombers. He produced 15,289 passes, 76 touchdowns against 63 interceptions, while completing over 64 percent of his passes. Pierce recorded 1,684 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 130 games, 67 of which he started.

Winnipeg needed a new offensive player after Paul LaPolice took on the coaching job at the Ottawa Redblacks in December. The bomber assassination flourished under LaPolice and helped the team to four successive playoff beds and a Gray Cup victory in 2019.

Matt Nichols, Zach Collaros and Chris Streveler flourished in LaPice’s system. LaPolice is a quarterback-friendly offense with priority over ball control and running play. Pierce will take the lead in Winnipeg’s offenses and, as a former QB, assume that the programs are beneficial to signal callers.