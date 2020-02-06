Bombers sign OL Kolankowski and leave the status of couture unclear

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Gray Cup champions strengthened their offensive line before the free decision.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed free agent offensive lineman Chris Kolankowski on Thursday. The 27-year-old came from football in 2019, despite having spent the last three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts.

The six-foot 295-pound blocker is primarily a center, although it is able to keep watch. It offers depth to the club behind the current post-season starters Patrick Neufeld, Drew Desjarlais and Cody Speller.

The signature leaves the status of the outstanding free agent center Michael Couture in the air. Simon Fraser’s product started in all 18 regular season games in 2019, but was injured before the start of the playoffs.

It was speculated that the British-born Burnaby from British Columbia wanted to play for his hometown Lions. B.C. needs help along the offensive line and lacks depth in the middle position, which makes couture perfect for your club.

The 27-year-old earned around $ 130,000 in seed money for Winnipeg in 2019 and made an important contribution to the league’s top attack.

Couture is the second-ranked pending offensive lineman for national free agents in our 3DownNation ranking.