Bombers release QB Chris Streveler to pursue NFL opportunities

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released quarterback Chris Streveler to pursue NFL opportunities.

Streveler has worked for the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins.

#Bomber QB Chris Streveler decides between several # NFL contract offers https://t.co/66VbFEJDXl #Winnipeg #ForTheW #CFL pic.twitter.com/IOxsF8Go87

– Justin Dunk (@ JDunk12) February 3, 2020

The 24-year-old Streveler threw in two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for 2,698 yards, along with 19 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He completed 1,167 yards and 22 touchdowns with an average of 5.7 yards per carry.

Streveler was particularly effective for Winnipeg in the postseason during the 2019 CFL championship run. He rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown in the West semi-final in Calgary and threw a touchdown pass for Andrew Harris in the Gray Cup.

The University of South Dakota product has been compared to New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, who, as an explosive athlete, can use his arms and legs to attack the defense. NFL teams have taken note of Streveler.