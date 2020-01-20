Matt Smith / CFL.ca

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have gone through their reading progression and are ready to make a decision about which quarterback to sign.

Three Winnipeg quarterbacks – Zach Collaros, Matt Nichols and Chris Streveler – are expected to appear on the free agent market on February 11th. Streveler will consider the NFL options and likely to sign a contract south of the border option at QB have been narrowed to two.

Winnipeg has decided to focus its efforts on committing Collaros to a new contract. Collaros earned $ 310,000 in hard cash last season – $ 115,000 in base salary, $ 20,000 in housing benefit, and a $ 175,000 signing bonus. Nichols raised $ 455,000 in 2019: $ 225,000 roster bonus paid on January 15, $ 209,000 base salary, and $ 21,000 combined for living and travel.

If Nichols does not cut wages significantly, it would be difficult to get both salaries below the ceiling. Especially considering that Collaros has won the first Gray Cup in his career and deserves a raise for just that effort.

General manager Kyle Walters bought Collaros at the close and it paid off when the seasoned quarterback set a 4-0 record, including three wins in the playoffs on the way to pulling up the big silver trophy.

Collaros was the starter who brought Winnipeg to the end of the season, the playoffs and ultimately a Gray Cup championship. Bomber’s head coach Mike O’Shea fell in love with Collaros during the victories that led to a CFL title.

Nichols suffered what Winnipeg described as a “major shoulder injury” last August when he was diagnosed by B.C. Lions defender Shawn Lemon. The 32-year-old had an impressive 15: 5 intercept ratio before the setback, but there are doubts in the bomber’s front office as to whether Nichols can get back in shape.

That makes Collaros the healthier of the two, but he comes with a different price tag. Winnipeg sent its third selection round in the 2020 CFL draft to the Toronto Argos for Collaros, and the fifth selection round in the final seconds was allowed on October 9th. If the Bombers Collaros sign again, Toronto will receive an additional selection round that would mean ninth overall in the CFL 2020 draft.

Collaros has a 35:31 win-loss record while completing 65 percent of his passes for 16,979 yards and 94 touchdowns against 52 interceptions in 92 games in eight seasons. Collaros completed a total of 630 passes, two touchdowns and one interception in the three stoppages with the bombers, while completing 65 percent of his attempts.

It looked like Vintage Collaros and quarterback Winnipeg want to defend their Gray Cup in 2020.