Bolton willing to testify in deposition if subpoena paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

His willingness to comply with a subpoena can complicate the strategy of senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, who has resisted the calling of new witnesses. Bolton left a message for McConnell before making his statement on Monday morning. A person familiar with the issue confirmed The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he or she was not authorized to speak in public.

McConnell has called for a rapid dismissal process, with a possible final vote after opening arguments. He has repeatedly referred to the accusation of President Bill Clinton when leaders decided how to proceed after the trial began. In that case, witnesses gave testimony with closed doors and some excerpts from those interviews were played on the floor of the Senate.

“The senate has a unanimous two-party precedent for when the middle of the trial should handle questions such as witnesses – in the middle of the trial,” McConnell said as he opened the senate on Monday.

But first the senate must receive the articles of deposition. House speaker Nancy Pelosi has blocked the transfer of House passed articles against Trump in an effort to enforce the testimony that Democrats are looking for.

Pelosi gave no instructions on Monday about her next steps. But in a tweet, she said that Trump and McConnell “have no more excuses” for not calling witnesses or producing documents that Trump has blocked.

Trump told Rush Limbaugh in his radio show that the whole process is “sad for our country” and suggested that Pelosi does not want a lawsuit.

“She doesn’t want to get a vote, because how could anyone – it’s totally biased,” Trump said.

Bolton’s testimony would introduce an element of unpredictability into a process of accusation that is generally expected to end with the acquittal of Trump. He bumped into Trump while working at the White House, and the two men offered different versions of whether he resigned or was fired when he left office.

If he were to testify, Bolton would almost certainly be asked for a comment that he would have made that he did not “want to be part of a drug deal” European Ambassador Gordon Sondland and White House staff chief Mick Mulvaney were “cooking” “” While Trump put pressure on Ukraine to investigate democrats.

That pressure, because Trump withheld security assistance from Ukraine, was central to the House investigation, which voted on December 18 to accuse Trump.

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Said in a statement after Bolton’s announcement that “momentum for discovering the truth in a Senate process continues.”

Schumer said it is “now up to four senate republicans to bring in Mr. Bolton” and the other witnesses he has proposed, including Mulvaney. Republicans hold the Senate with a majority of 53 seats, and Democrats should find four Republicans to vote with them to issue a subpoena.

If Republicans opposed the summons proposed by Democrats, Schumer said, “they would make it absolutely clear that they are participating in a cover.”

At least one Republican Senate was ready to hear from Bolton. “He has first-hand information,” Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told reporters. “Assuming the accusation articles reach the senate, I’d like to hear what he has to say.”

Other republicans played down the possibility of calling Bolton during the trial. “Call me a skeptic that there is something he would add,” said South Dakota senator John Thune, a member of the Republican leadership.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that the senate should not go beyond the evidence gathered in the home investigation – a process that McConnell has called the “least thorough” in history.

“Our job is to vote on what Parliament has adopted, not to conduct an open investigation,” tweeted Rubio.

When they arrived back in Washington after a two-week vacation, many GOP senators would not even answer questions about Bolton’s testimony and say they could not talk about it until Pelosi sent the articles.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, Alaska, said she “wants to go through that first step.” Sen. Joni Ernst from Iowa told reporters to “tell Nancy Pelosi to do her together.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Introduced Monday legislation to change the rules of the Senate to allow the rejection of articles of deposition if they are not passed on to the Senate.

“I don’t know why we would hear that” from Bolton, Hawley said, “but let’s start the process.”

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, D-California, announced in a tweet that he would not call Bolton again in the House, and wrote that “the Senate must allow testimony from him, Mulvaney and others.”

Schiff had invited Bolton to testify in the investigation, but did not challenge him and said that he did not want the charge to languish in court. Instead, the House voted to accuse Trump of obstruction to Congress.

Bolton teased at the end of last year that he had more to say about Ukraine and tweeted that people should “stay informed.”

The Associated Press reported in November that Bolton is writing a book and has a deal with publisher Simon & Schuster, according to three issuers with knowledge of the situation. Two said the deal was worth $ 2 million. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak in public.

Trump tweeted Monday morning that the “hoax” accusation should “end soon.”

“It’s a scam from the Dems to help with the election!” Trump tweeted.

Two-thirds of the senate – or 67 votes – would be needed to convict Trump for an accusation and remove him from office.

Associated Press writers Laurie Kellman in Washington and Hillel Italy in New York contributed to this report.

Zeke Miller, Mary Clare Jalonick and Eric Tucker, The Associated Press