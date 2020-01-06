Bolton was ready to testify when summoned to the Senate trial

Loading...

President Trump answers questions that National Security Advisor John Bolton looks at during a press conference at the NATO summit in Brussels on December 7, 2018. (Shutterstock)

By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Trump’s former national security advisor, John Bolton, said Monday he was “ready to testify” if the Senate summoned him to impeachment.

Bolton, who left the White House in September, said that he had weighed up the prerogative of the executive and, after “careful consideration and scrutiny”, decided that he would comply with a subpoena from the Senate.

“I have come to the conclusion that I am ready to testify if the Senate issues a summons to my testimony,” he said in a statement.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has publicly resisted calling new witnesses into the process, although Democrats are pushing to hear from Bolton and others who have not appeared in the upcoming trial before Parliament’s investigation.

Bolton’s testimony comes when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brings the House of Representatives impeachment proceedings against Trump to a standstill to get new witnesses to testify. Senate Democratic chairman Chuck Schumer has proposed to interview several witnesses, including Bolton, but McConnell has so far rejected Schumer’s terms.

It is unclear when Pelosi will publish the articles. If she decides to do so in the coming days, a trial against the Senate could begin this week.

“We cannot have a trial without the articles,” McConnell tweeted on Monday. “The rules of the Senate do not provide for that. Therefore, for the time being, we are content to continue the ordinary business of the Senate, while the House Democrats continue to falter. At the moment.”

