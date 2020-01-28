Bolton says Trump linked Ukrainian funds to Biden investigation, report says

Zeke Miller and Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Posted at 6:58 p.m. CT January 26, 2020 | Update 8:30 p.m. CT January 26, 2020

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has told his national security adviser that he wants to maintain a freeze on military aid to Ukraine until he launches political investigations into his Democratic rivals, says report published in the New York Times Sunday.

The newspaper said that John Bolton’s description of his exchange with Trump appears in drafts of his next book. The revelation calls into question the defense offered by Trump and his lawyers in his Senate impeachment trial and raises the issues as the chamber decided this week whether or not to request sworn testimony from Bolton and other witnesses.

Bolton, who acrimoniously left the White House a day before Trump finally released aid to Ukraine on September 11, has already told lawmakers he is ready to testify, despite President’s order prohibiting aid to cooperate in the investigation.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment Sunday evening. Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who played a leading role in the Ukraine case, responded to a request for comment with a text: “I loved and respected John and told people that ‘they were wrong about his irresponsibility. I was wrong.”

Democrats need at least four Republicans to vote with them in order to request testimony. These prospects seemed unlikely in recent days and it is unclear whether the new revelations about Bolton’s book will influence GOP senators.

The Democrats quickly sought to increase the pressure on their Republican counterparts.

“John Bolton has the evidence,” tweeted Senate chief Chuck Schumer. “It is the responsibility of four Senate Republicans to ensure that John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney and others with direct knowledge of President Trump’s actions testify during the Senate trial.”

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, did not make an immediate comment, according to his office.

The Associated Press has not confirmed the contents of Bolton’s book project. A person familiar with the matter told the AP that the book had been submitted to the White House for a prepublication review, which is the norm for the work of former public servants with security clearances. The person insisted on anonymity to discuss the sensitive subject.

The book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, declined to comment.

Bolton Councilor Sarah Tinsley said, “The Ambassador’s manuscript was sent to the White House in hard copy several weeks ago for pre-publication review by the NSC. The ambassador did not forward the draft manuscript to anyone else. Period.”

Bolton’s lawyer Charles J. Cooper said in a statement that the pre-publication review process had been “corrupt and that information had been released by persons other than those duly involved in the review of the manuscript”.

Democrats accuse Trump of abuse of power by denying military aid to Ukraine to push that country to investigate Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who served in the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, while his father was in power.

The president’s lawyers said on their first day of defense on Saturday that there was no evidence that Trump had made military aid conditional on the country’s announcement of an investigation into Biden.

The Times also reported that Bolton said he told Attorney General William Barr that he had been mentioned by Trump during his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Justice Department official disputed Bolton’s story Sunday that he had informed Barr of the president’s call with Zelenskiy, but said Bolton had called Barr to voice concerns over diplomatic efforts ghost of Giuliani.

Trump told reporters in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday that he did not want Bolton to testify before the Senate.

“The problem with John is that it’s a national security problem,” said Trump. “He knows some of my thoughts. He knows what I think of leaders. What happens if it reveals what I think of a certain leader and that it is not very positive and that I must then deal on behalf of the country? ”

He added, “It’s going to be very hard. This will make the job very difficult. “

