Bolt from the blue as Nick Flanagan equalizes his course record

Nick Flanagan seemed as surprised as anyone. After an uninspiring month and a few opening rounds similar to Royal Pines, the New South Welshman unleashed some lightning bolts on Saturday to enter the Australian PGA Championship.

The 35-year-old was in no way on the radar before the weekend after opening 72 and 73 to leave him one on the map, far from the pace of night leader Yuan Yechun of China, who threatened the record route in front of a 65 who had nine pennies.

Nick Flanagan plays on the fairway on the third day of the Australian PGA Championship. Credit: AAP

In the first groups, which took advantage of the light winds and greens made more receptive by a night watering, Flanagan not only threatened the record of the course of Royal Pines, it equaled it with a scintillant 63 who propelled him to the top of the rankings.

He went out in 30, back in 33 and helped himself with nine birdies and no faults. Having nothing to lose, Flanagan said that he was allowing himself to relax, lowered his intensity levels and everything collapsed from the start, which caused him to saw four consecutive birdies fall.