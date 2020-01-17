Bolden credits coach Plumb for the family band of Lightning

Maurice Bolden of London Lightning is working on his free throws during a team training in the YMCA Central Branch in London on Friday, November 7, 2014. (photo file)

Omar Strong and Maurice Bolden have a different feeling about the London Lightning line-up this year and it’s not a bad one.

De Bouten, who were hammered early by injuries, nevertheless started with a 6-1 start. They lead the Central Division and they had the best record in the National Basketball League Canada in Thursday night’s game against the Island Storm in Budweiser Gardens.

Strong and Bolden, who missed four and three games with injuries, were back on the pitch on Thursday-evening and together with Garrett Williamson and Marcus Capers. The veterans enjoy their leading role in the young team.

Strong said that the proximity of this Lightning team and a mentality of defense are the main reasons for the strong start of the team.

“Even if we miss shots, as long as we come back and play defense and stop the other team, we have to be a champion team,” he said. “If we put defense first, everything else falls into place.”

Omar Strong of the London Lightning during a game day shoots around in Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on Thursday, January 16, 2020. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

It’s always easier to get along with each other when things go well, but Strong, who played with the Mississauga Power, Niagara River Lions and Windsor Express, said the chemistry on this team is special.

“I love everyone on the team,” Strong said. “I have a good relationship with everyone on the team.”

The five-foot-nine point guard said it is rare to be on a team where everyone can get along so well.

“Everyone just fits together so perfectly,” he said. “There are no bad attitude guys in the team.”

In every other team the 29-year-old has played with, there was always at least one player with a doubtful attitude.

“There is not one man on this team who is doubtful,” he said. “It is very good. It can be seen on the field. It can be seen in our record.”

Bolden, in his fifth season with the Lightning, says new coach Doug Plumb deserves much praise for the positive team dynamics.

London Lightning head coach Doug Plumb talks to guard Jaylon Tate. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

“It just started with the players that Doug recruited,” said the top scorer of last year. “He brought in guys with good character, boys who wanted to listen, boys who wanted to be coached, boys who could fight through adversity, boys who really wanted to work hard and boys who had to prove something.”

These characters are repeat second-year players Xavier Moon and Anthony Gaines as well as newcomers Mareik Isom, Randy Phillips, Jaylon Tate, Otas Iyekekpolor, Marvin Binney and Abednego Lufile.

“It’s a great group. It’s one of the best groups I’ve been with,” Bolden said.

“We still have a long way to go. We are not near where we want to be, but we come in here and we work every day. We are not satisfied with everything we do. “

Bolden said that the chemistry on the field of Lightning stems from the close relationships that the players build on the field, which he also credits to Plumb.

“He’s doing a good job making sure we are always together,” Bolden said. “It’s not just guys hanging together. We’re always together as a team and build that chemistry and bond. That’s very important when you’re on the field, because … you can have a teammate, that’s one thing. That’s professionalism, but when a man is like your brother, your family, you really want his back. “

