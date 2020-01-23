Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers For The Week (January 27, 2020)

The gloves are out and Brooke and Quinn will continue their fight, this week at the Bold & The Beautiful (B&B). Carter Zoe will also ask questions about her relationship with Thomas. And Sally will close Wyatt if he is worried about her health. Plus, a taste of next week. Please note that due to accusation hearings in the US and B & Bs, some of these spoilers may be pushed to the following week. Read more below in the B&B spoilers for the week of January 27, 2020.

10. Quinn versus Brooke

A furious Quinn declared the war to Brooke last week and she appeared swinging. Brooke did not want to fold easily, but was more than willing to go into combat. This week Quinn will confront Brooke again. This time she will scold her for hindering her marriage and for influencing Eric to remove Shauna from the guesthouse. The unlimited conflict between the two will heat up even further.

9. Team Brooke

Viewers will be happy to see Donna and Hope join Team Brooke. She was for the count when Quinn recently knocked her down, but she certainly didn’t throw in the towel. Brooke got up again and told Quinn that if she wanted a war, she “could bring it.” Her sister and her daughter will stand in her corner and spoilers indicate that Katie will soon join them to support Team Brooke.

8. Team Quinn

It seems that Brooke won a small victory in the first round. For round two, it seems that Quinn will have a heavy batter in her corner. It is rumored that Thomas will pick up the war of Quinn and Brooke and that he is more than happy to join Team Quinn. Thomas considers Brooke a lightweight that has been a thorn in his side for far too long. He will suggest to Quinn that they work together to defeat Brooke for good.

7. Hit the belt

Speaking of Quinn, spoilers tease to embrace her dark side and perhaps do something unthinkable for Brooke this week. Viewers speculate that they will be hit by a belt and offer Brooke a drink and it will be enriched with vodka. There must have been a reason that Quinn Eric pointed out last week that Brooke was an alcoholic. Was it a hint of things to come?

6. Carter questions Zoe

Spoilers tease Carter Zoe will ask questions about her relationship with Thomas this week. He doesn’t trust Thomas and will tell Zoe that she shouldn’t do that either. Carter will also tell Zoe that she is a beautiful woman and can attract any man, so he wants to know why she is so interested in Thomas. Viewers know that Thomas Zoe is only used to make Hope jealous and it will probably not be long before she finds out. Will she turn to Carter for comfort when she discovers the truth about Thomas?

5. Steam sparks

Sparks fly between Steffy and Liam as they continue to spend time with their daughter Kelly as a family. Now that Hope has dumped Liam, this opens a new opportunity for Steffy, who never happened to her child’s father. But what Liam doesn’t know is that Steffy has a terrible secret that torments her. The kiss that caused him to break up with Hope was caused by Thomas and Steffy played along. Will she ever make it clear to Liam?

4. Brooke Lambastes Liam

When Liam tells Brooke, he blames himself, but he also blames Thomas, for his kiss with Steffy, spoilers teasing that Brooke won’t buy it. She will peel and call him because she has hurt her daughter. She will also warn him that if Thomas eventually does something with Hope, they will hold him and Steffy responsible.

3. Exit Wyatt

When Wyatt appears at Forrester to express concern about her health, spoilers indicate that Sally will close him. Now that he has tried to break off their engagement to reunite with Flo, the last thing Sally wants from him is sympathy or pity. She will tell him that she feels good and does not have to worry about her.

2. Brotherly advice

Speaking of Wyatt, he will ask his brother Liam for advice this week. He knows how much he has hurt Sally by telling her that he intends to reunite with Flo. He will ask Liam how to handle the situation. And if anyone can advise Wyatt about keeping two dedicated women on your finger, that would be Liam.

1. Sneak Peek – week of 3 February

Quinn will encourage Flo to marry Wyatt as soon as possible. Although he is still technically involved with Sally, Quinn Flo will tell her to catch him. Is Quinn afraid that Wyatt is faltering and can change his mind about reuniting with Flo? And spoilers tease that Katie will be charmed by Bill. Rumor has it that he will shower her with immortal affection. Are these two finally getting closer to the knot? Keep looking to find out!