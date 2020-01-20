Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers For The Week (January 20, 2020)

Quinn gets bad news from Eric about Shauna’s living arrangements, this week at the Bold & The Beautiful (B&B). Thomas will also put pressure on Steffy to keep their secret and Hope will turn to Thomas for comfort. And Sally will admit to Katie that she has an illness. Plus, a taste of next week. Read more below in the B&B spoilers for the week of January 20, 2020.

9. Andreas Georgiou makes his debut

The Greek actor Andreas Georgiou will make his B&B debut on January 23. He will also appear on the sudser on January 24 and 27. No stranger to acting, Georgiou plays along and is the supervisory director of the popular Greek television series 8 Lexeis. Rumor has it that he will be involved in a storyline set at Spencer Publications. An Instagram photo posted from the set last year showed him surrounded by Bill, Katie, Wyatt, Justin, Flo and Will.

2

8. Eric’s bad news

Spoilers tease that Eric will have bad news for Quinn this week. After Quinn and Shauna were confronted with Brooke, Ridge’s wife demanded that Eric Shauna kick out of his guest house. Brooke begged him to try and save her marriage and Ridge near Shauna didn’t help the situation. It seems that Eric will meet Brooke’s wishes and ask Shauna to leave. An angry Quinn will blame Brooke, but she will also make it crystal clear to Eric that she is not going backwards when it comes to his ex-wife.

3

7. Quinn confronts Brooke

A furious Quinn will confront Brooke about interference in her life and force Eric to make her bids. They will then have another argument, this time about the Forrester family. Brooke will tell her that she is Forrester’s matriarch, not Quinn. She recently told Eric that he should never have replaced Stephen’s portrait above the cloak with that of Quinn. Brooke will tell Quinn that she will never compare herself with Stephanie and that she is not a suitable woman for Eric.

4

6. Thomas puts the pressure on

Steffy wants to clarify to both Liam and Hope this week about why she kissed The Waffler in the back yard at the beach house. Viewers know that she has just received a phone call from her brother Thomas, in which she said that Hope was about to appear. Then she asked Liam for a hug and she kissed him. Hope saw it all and told Liam they were done. Steffy feels incredibly guilty and plans to commit to Lope, but again, Thomas will talk her out by trying to make a bargain with her. He is so close to achieving his goal of winning Hope and he is not about to let his sister screw it up for him.

5

5. Hope turns to Thomas

Spoilers tease that this week Hope will find comfort in Thomas’s arms. She is still distraught about her relationship with Liam and will trust Thomas with her feelings about what happened. He will be delighted that she will allow him to comfort her. It is rumored that Thomas will sympathize with Hope and tell her that Liam has always shared loyalty when it comes to the two women in his life. He will also advise that if she ever returns to him, she should share it with Steffy.

6

4. Sally’s Secret

It seems that Sally has hidden a secret from everyone in recent weeks. She is sick and spoilers tease that she opens up to Katie when she meets her. But what’s wrong with Sally and has it affected her ability to sketch? B&B executive producer Bradley Bell has recently sparked rumors that a beloved character on B&B will die this year – will it be Sally?

7

3. Desperate for love

A desperate Sally senses that Wyatt is about to break their engagement and tries to make it difficult for Wyatt to end up with her. She is deeply in love with him, but knows that Flo is still on his mind. Sally is terrified. Wyatt will leave her and return to Flo, so what will she do?

8

2. Wally is over

Unable to come across Sally with the name of his brother when she spoke to him, Wyatt will separate with his fiancé this week. Spoilers tease that he is tired of living in the shadow of his brother and believes that Sally still has feelings for Liam. Wyatt also recently contacted Flo again and still has deep feelings for her. He will be terrible about it, but Wyatt will put an end to Sally once and for all. His actions, however, can haunt him as soon as he discovers that Sally has a serious illness.

9

1. Sneak Peek – week of January 27

Thomas will suggest to Quinn that they work together to defeat Brooke for good. Quinn has never been a big fan of Brooke, but her actions have made her the biggest rival of Quinn lately. Other spoilers suggest that she will hit Brooke back because she got involved in her marriage to Eric. She recently heard Brooke tell her husband to kick her out of her own house. Will Quinn work with Thomas to cut Brooke to size? Keep looking to find out!