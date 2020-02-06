Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers For The Week (February 10, 2020)

Hope will be amazed by the birthday present from Thomas to Zoe, this week at the Bold & The Beautiful (B&B). Douglas will also be central during a Forrester family dinner, organized by Thomas. And Sally will disappear when she gets a devastating diagnosis. Plus, a taste of next week. Read more below in the B&B spoilers for the week of 10 February 2020.

9. Zoe’s birthday gift

Rumor has it that Thomas’s gift to Zoë, which he will present to her on the lavish birthday he throws for her, will stun Hope. But what will it be? Will he give her a key to Forrester’s estate and ask her to move in with him? Or will he give her an expensive piece of jewelry and tell her that he loves her? Whatever the gift is, Hope will be amazed and perhaps even a little jealous.

2

8. Forrester family dinner

Spoilers teasing Thomas provides a family dinner with both Hope and Zoe on the guest list. And rumor has it that his son Douglas will be central. Other spoilers indicate that Thomas Douglas will prepare to give a speech at dinner. Will Douglas Zoe praise and welcome her to their family? Or maybe he even starts calling her mama. This would definitely upset Mama Hope and play into Thomas’s hands.

3

7. Suspicion of Thomas’s intentions

Liam will give Zoe some good reasons to question Thomas’ intentions. He is probably going to tell her that he suspects that Thomas is still pursuing Hope, especially now that he and Hope have separated. Liam will also remind her of the reason she was hired back at Forrester – to find out if Thomas was still obsessed with Hope. He will advise her to be careful and not to trust the Forrester designer.

4

6. Katie tries her best

It seems that this week Katie will do her best to cheer up Sally. The life of the Forrester designer is falling apart – her job has been stressful and her fiancé Wyatt recently broke their engagement. Katie will try to get Sally on the positive side and focus on herself. And her advice can work until Sally gets her diagnosis and her entire world crashes around her.

5

5. Sally’s devastating diagnosis

Spoilers tease that Sally’s doctor will make her a devastating diagnosis this week. She feels sick for a while, but had no idea what was wrong. Sally hoped for the best, but will hear the worst when she meets her doctor. Fans speculate that a non-operable brain tumor is diagnosed with Sally and that there is little time left to live. Another theory is that she sustains some sort of collateral damage as a result of the explosion in which she and Liam were involved when Bill demolished the Spectra building.

6

4. Wyatt is broken

Although Sally begged Katie not to tell anyone about her illness, especially Wyatt, it seems that Katie will betray Sally’s confidence and tell Wyatt anyway. The former fiancé of Sally will have a broken heart when he hears about her condition and he will take Flo into confidence. He already feels terrible because he broke his engagement and he will now feel even more guilty. Flo will do her best to comfort her lover in high school. And some speculation teases that she can even encourage Wyatt to return to Sally to help her through her serious diagnosis.

7

3. Common ground

Spoilers point out that Ridge and Brooke are trying to find common ground this week. Their relationship has been a struggle lately, and although Ridge has not filed divorce papers, their marriage continues to fall apart. Brooke still refuses to forgive Thomas and to make matters worse, she has started a war with Quinn. Brooke is now convinced that Quinn and Shauna are the ones who tear them apart, but Ridge knows it is her unwavering hatred of his son. Bridge will try again to restore their marriage, but is it too late?

8

2. Will Brooke fall off the car?

Speaking of Brooke, since Quinn has enriched her orange juice with vodka, she stares eagerly for liquor bottles. She has placed herself under a lot of stress and it takes its toll. She blames Quinn for many of her problems while Quinn really had nothing to do with it. But Eric’s wife has everything to do with Brooke’s emerging problems. With her life falling apart around her, she will be tempted to have a drink and she may even feel justified by having a few sips of vodka. But will Brooke fall off the wagon?

9

1. Sneak Peek – week of February 17

Spoilers teasing a marriage proposal will be done next week. Speculation indicates that it could introduce Thomas to Zoe, as part of his plot to make Hope jealous. Another couple that could get engaged is Wyatt and Flo. Quinn and Shauna have encouraged Flo to pick him up and marry him as soon as possible, probably because they fear he will waffle back to Sally. Katie will also be uncertain about her previous actions. Will she regret suggesting to Wyatt that he forgives Flo and reunites with her now that she knows that Sally is seriously ill? Keep looking to find out!