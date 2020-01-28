Bold And The Beautiful: Spoilers for February 2020

Steffy and Liam will share some time with the family and another kiss, this month at The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Also a surprising diagnosis will change the life of Sally, and Quinn and Shauna will encourage Flo to marry Wyatt as soon as possible. In addition, Carter will flatter Zoe and question her relationship with Thomas. Read on for more B&B spoilers for February 2020.

Do you want to have soap spoilers delivered to your inbox every week? Sign up for the weekly Fame10 newsletter about soap opera.

12. Unexpected diagnosis

Spoilers show that a character will receive an unexpected diagnosis this month. Viewers have seen Sally struggling with design, getting dizzy and holding her hand while it shook. When Sally stumbled Flo’s apartment, she told Flo that she was fine and that she felt a little lightheaded. Could Sally have Parkinson’s disease or something worse? Parkinson’s disease is progressive and can reduce a person’s life expectancy, but is not considered fatal. So would anything be wrong with Sally?

2

11. Wyatt is struggling

Wyatt will struggle in February about the way he has treated Sally, and he should. He tried to break their engagement, but she told him he wouldn’t let her go. Wyatt recently trusted his mother confidently about his meeting with Sally and told Quinn that something else was going on this time. He continues to worry about Sally in February.

3

10. Sally closes Wyatt

Wyatt will visit Sally on Forrester this month and he will be worried about her health. And it is rumored that she will close it soon. Sally has always been a strong and independent woman. Although she is deeply saddened that Wyatt has left her for Flo again, compassion is the last thing she wants from him.

4

9. Katie offers comfort

Katie offers Sally comfort when she comes from the news that she has a serious illness. And Sally will ask her to keep the news she receives from her doctor secret, especially from Wyatt. She will tell Katie that Wyatt is the last person she wants to know about it and will make her swear that she will not breathe a word of her illness against him.

5

8. Bill joins Team Brooke

When Bill notices the war between Quinn and Brooke, he will no doubt work with Donna and Katie to support Brooke. He has never been a fan of Quinn; in fact, he generally despises his ex-lover. Brooke will have a strong ally like Bill by her side; however, her rival is fierce and will also have an impressive partner who works with her.

6

7. Thomas works together with Quinn

Quinn’s partner in her war against Brooke will be none other than Thomas. He tried for a long time to free the Forrester family from Brooke. His manipulations cost Brooke her marriage to Ridge and her daughter Hope her relationship with Liam. It is certain that Thomas will have many suggestions for Quinn on how to take revenge on Brooke for undermining her marriage.

7

6. Vinny is stunned

Vinny will be astonished in February when his buddy Thomas has him repaid. Those plans will certainly include Brooke, which Thomas has had for months. Viewers will remember that Thomas slipped a pill into Liam’s Margarita last summer. Will he ask Vinny for more pills to sedate someone else? Fans speculate that Quinn can pin Brooke’s drink, but perhaps she will slide a pill from Thomas and Vinny into her rival’s drink.

8

5. Zoe is flattered

Rumor has it that Zoe will be flattered when Carter asks her why a beautiful woman like her would be involved with someone like Thomas. Viewers know that Carter is right and Zoe must be wary of Thomas. The Forrester designer only uses her to make Hope jealous and although Zoe was initially suspicious, she now believes that Thomas has genuine feelings for her. But will Carter question her Thomas motives?

9

4. Surprise party

If Zoe has doubts about Thomas, it seems that she will put them aside if he gives her a surprise birthday party at Forrester Creations. Thomas will hand over Zoe with affection, all trying to make Hope jealous. But will his plan work, or will Hope find out what he is up to?

10

3. The monster with the green eyes appears

Other spoilers tease that Hope will indeed be jealous as she sees Thomas and Zoe getting closer. Her feelings will confuse her because she has been so angry with Thomas over the past few months about his part in keeping the baby Beth secret from her. But nowadays he is a support system for her when she mourns the end of her relationship with Liam. Will she develop genuine feelings for Thomas in February?

11

2. Snap it

A Soap Opera Digest spoiler photo shows Quinn, Shauna and Flo drinking and chatting in the Forrester country house. The two besties will advise Flo on Wyatt. They will tell her to catch him and marry him immediately. All three women know that Wyatt is a flip-flopper, just like his brother Liam, so how fast can it be before he waffles again and decides that Sally might be the right woman for him? They will tell her to get a ring on her finger and make it official as soon as possible.

12

1. Sparks fly between Liam and Steffy

Now that Hope has dumped Liam, spoilers indicate that he and Steffy will spend quality time with their daughter Kelly in February as a family. And family time will turn into romance and Steam will share many kisses, while sparks fly between them. Steffy will be happy to have Liam by her side again, but in the back of her mind she will be bothered by the secret she keeps. Will Steffy finally come clean with Liam on that fateful day at the beach house that has changed everything? Keep looking at B&B to find out!