Bold And The Beautiful: Plot Holes fans may have missed

The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) has had many interesting storylines over the years. But some of them had plot holes large enough to drive a truck. When a storyline begins, viewers are usually optimistic that they get the answers to the questions they ask as the plot progresses. But that is not always the case. Read on for B&B plot holes that fans may have missed.

12. Ridge absent for passing Stephanie

A wide open plot hole that remains to this day is why Ridge did not return to Los Angeles when his mother Stephanie discovered that she only had months to live. Stephanie’s oldest son was her pride and joy and she always did everything in her power to make sure he was happy. Ridge loved his mother and should have been there for her. Fans still wonder why producers didn’t try to make a deal with Ron Moss (who had left B&B a few months earlier) to return as Ridge for at least one episode. Instead, Stephanie’s patriarch Brooke stood by her side when she died in 2012.

11. Steffy discovers she’s pregnant, but doesn’t tell Liam

The first time Steffy suspected she was pregnant, she bought a pregnancy test and did it at work. Who does that? She also loved the fact that she was pregnant with her boyfriend Liam. This made no sense, because most women who find out they are pregnant are overjoyed to tell their partner about the new bundle of joy they expect. Only when she discovered that Liam was about to marry Hope did she confess to Liam that she had his baby.

10. Brooke could not see the difference between Oliver and Ridge

In perhaps the largest plot hole that viewers have ever seen, Brooke eventually became intimate with Hope’s friend Oliver in her daughter’s high school. It was a masked party and Hope and her mother both wore the same costume and Oliver and Ridge too. Really? That was incredible in itself. Hope was a virgin who had told Oliver countless times that she wasn’t quite ready to take the next step in their relationship. She also said she wanted her first time to be special. So why would she want to sleep with Oliver against a wall at a party? Then there was Brooke. She had an intimate relationship with Ridge for decades. How could she not realize that she wasn’t having sex with her husband almost immediately?

9. Liam’s fatherhood

When Liam first arrived in Los Angeles, he was an IT technology in search of work. The first job he landed was at Forrester Creations. He spoke of how he had never heard of the Forrester family until he started working for them. But just a few months later he told Hope he suspected that Ridge of Thorne was his biological father before moving to LA.

8. Taylor’s spooky appearances

It was thought that Taylor died in 1994 for the first time in a plane crash. But she survived miraculously, which in itself was a great conspiracy. She lived on the estate of Prince Omar in Morocco. Eventually she was reunited with Ridge and her children. Then she died in 2002 in an even bigger plot hole in the arms of Ridge. Viewers even saw her in a coffin at her funeral! In the following years she had visited some of her relatives as a ghost. Then she appeared as a mysterious guest at Nick and Bridget’s wedding. Viewers couldn’t believe what they saw when Ridge dug up her coffin and found a plastic mannequin. It turned out she was alive and healthy and living in Morocco again with Prince Omar. So how does someone appear as a ghost when they really live?

7. Steffy and Phoebe – identical or fraternal twins?

Another wide plot hole that opened up to B&B was when Jacqueline MacInnes Wood stepped into Steffy’s role in 2008. When she and her sister Phoebe were born, they were identical twins. Steffy and Phoebe were in fact originally played by identical twins Keaton and Kyle Rae Tyndall and then Addison and Alex Hoover in 2004. But when Wood joined the cast, writers turned the sisters into fraternal twins, because Phoebe was already on the canvas and played by MacKenzie Mauzy. The change in the status of the twins has never been explained, but how could it be?

6. Where are Karen and Dani?

Writers have never explained the sickness absence of Karen and Dani, creating gaps in the storyline. When their daughter Caroline died, Karen and Dani did not attend the memorial service for her in LA. Could the couple not have jumped on a flight from New York? The next absence that didn’t make sense was when Thomas disappeared immediately after the baby Beth secret came out. Why didn’t anyone call them to let them know? It is very likely that they would have been willing to step in to look after their grandson Douglas when Thomas went missing. So why didn’t they do that?

5. Where did Sheila go?

When Sheila returned to the B&B in 2017, the viewers were astonished. She was back in LA to reclaim her ex-husband Eric. And she started investigating his current wife Quinn. She discovered that Quinn had kissed Eric’s son Ridge several times and went to Eric with the information. But in the end he chose Quinn and shortly thereafter Sheila disappeared. The viewers of Sheila did not remember this. She would never have left the city without arguing again.

4. Hope is the long-lost love of Thomas

When Thomas returned to the B&B in March 2019, viewers hoped that he would be thrown into a love triangle with his ex-girlfriend Sally and her current boyfriend Wyatt. Instead, writers had fixed him on Hope from the start. He spoke about how he had always been in love with her. But years went by that Thomas Hope didn’t give a second thought. So it seemed incredible that he was suddenly so obsessed with her.

3. Baby Beth birth sign

After Hope and Liam thought their daughter Beth was stillborn, one thing that struck her was that she had a clear birthmark. The birthmark was even mentioned several times, making viewers believe that Hope would somehow meet the real mother of the stillborn child placed in Hope’s arms. Nothing has ever come from the birthmark, which still makes it a big plot hole to this day.

2. Caught in the law

Taylor caught Thomas and Gabriela in the early 2000s when they were about to do the deed. She told her son that he was not old enough to have an intimate relationship with Gaby. This made no sense, because Gaby and Thomas were married. Of course, it was a marriage of convenience because Gaby had just discovered that she was not an American citizen, but they were married anyway. Plus, do the writers forget that this wasn’t Thomas’s first time? He had previously had an intimate relationship with Amber when they went out.

1. Maya’s biological daughter

When Maya first appeared on the scene in 2013, Dayzee was wary. Maya was an ex-prisoner who had come to LA and demanded to know where her baby was. Dayzee, who had offered the child for adoption, did not want to tell her the truth. The child died in a car accident with her adoptive parents. Dazyee finally told Maya and she was devastated. But at the time this child was characterized as the biological daughter of Maya. Two years later, however, writers decided that the character of Maya was transgender and they created a large plot hole. Her deceased daughter was suddenly called her late stepdaughter. Many viewers had not forgotten the original storyline at the time, even though it seemed that the writers had done so.