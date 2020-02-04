Bold and the beautiful couples that we want back together

The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) has had a number of couples who have made fans enthusiastic. Some seemed to make it, but were torn apart by interfering family members, exes or other outside forces. Other combinations just never had a chance to start with. From super couples such as Ridge and Taylor to more recent couples such as Lope, Wally and Steam, here are 12 B&B couples that we want to have together again.

12. Ridge and Taylor

Taylor and Ridge met for the first time in 1990. They became friends, and when Ridge’s wife Caroline died, Tridge fell in love. This super couple was very popular with fans in the 1990s and early 2000s. They were married several times, but had little chance because Brooke always waited on the wings of Ridge. In March 2019, when their son Thomas returned to Los Angeles, Tridge’s relationship was reviewed, albeit only briefly. Taylor kissed the Ridge and many fans hoped it would lead to more. But Taylor left the B&B canvas shortly thereafter and has not been seen since.

2

11. Nick and Bridget

Nick and Bridget seemed to have a lasting love for each other, but they broke apart betrayals and lies on both sides. They always seemed to find their way back to each other until Bridget deceived Nick with his mother’s friend Owen. Then she found out she was pregnant with Owen’s child and Nick and Bridget broke up again, this time for good.

3

10. Justin and Donna

Justin and Donna were high school sweethearts, but their romance ended abruptly when Donna discovered she was pregnant and left town to have the baby. She gave birth to a son and offered him for adoption. When their son Marcus came to find her years later, she contacted Justin again and they married. But not long after, they broke up, although they remained friends. Last year the couple seemed to be reconnecting and fans hoped it would lead to a reunion, but unfortunately nothing happened.

4

9. Thomas and Sally

Thomas and Sally fell in love in 2017 and became star-crossed lovers of B&B. Thomas’ father Ridge and his sister Steffy rejected their relationship, especially after they discovered that Sally had stolen designs from the fashion dynasty. To Sally’s surprise, Thomas forgave her and their love grew stronger. As with many soap romances, external forces pulled them apart and they broke up. When Thomas returned to Los Angeles in March 2019, many fans hoped that his return home would mean that he would once again compete for Sally’s affections. But instead, he had no interest in her and was obsessed with winning the affections of Hope.

5

8. Rick and Maya

When Rick first heard Maya singing in the Dayzee cafe, he was immediately captivated by her. Their love has endured various fractures and reconciliations. And when Maya revealed to Rick that she was transgender, he told her that he still loved her, no matter what happened, and that they got married shortly thereafter. The pair broke up at the end of 2018, but executive producer Bradley Bell has promised that there will be a love triangle from Rick, Maya and Carter, although it remains to be seen when that will happen. So fans of this pair can still see them reunited.

6

7. Deacon and Quinn

Deacon and Quinn seemed like they were made for each other. Both have dark sides that they occasionally let go, but they also have their soft sides when it comes to love. These two fell in love and married, but their marital bliss did not last long and their love quickly turned to hatred. Quinn pushed Deacon off a cliff into the ocean, but he survived. Then he turned to Quinn and tried to get rid of her, but he was caught and put in prison. But there is a thin line between love and hate and fans want to blur that line again for these two. If Deacon were released from prison, fans could still get what they want and see a reunion of Quinn and Deacon.

7

6. Eric and Brooke

They say that some of the best marriages start when two people are good friends, and this can be said about Eric and Brooke. The couple was popular with fans and their union produced two children, Bridget and Rick. They still take care of each other and Eric still loves Brooke and would do almost anything for her. Brooke sees Eric as her best friend, but can those feelings become more and their romance restored? With Brooke’s marriage to Ridge on the edge of a knife, and if Eric’s marriage to Quinn would fall apart, could the two of them find romance together again?

8

5. Eric and Donna

On the other hand, when Quinn and Eric separate, some fans prefer to see Brooke’s sister Donna with the Forrester patriarch. Donna and Eric were happily married in the past and still have an undeniable bond. At the end of 2018, Quinn became wary when Donna returned to Los Angeles. She saw Donna reconnect with her ex-husband and flirt with him, and Quinn didn’t like it at all.

9

4. Wyatt and Katie

This couple was a surprise from the start. They started working together and suddenly their attraction to each other was undeniable. But this couple had a greater obstacle than the life that stood in their way – Katie’s ex-husband and Wyatt’s father, Bill. The Spencer magnate forbade them to marry and told his son that he would close him from his company and his will if he made it official with Katie. Now that Katie is engaged to Bill, it doesn’t look like fans will soon see this couple reunited again.

10

3. Wyatt and Sally

Viewers loved how much fun Wyatt and Sally had together. From their first evening at Wyatt’s beach house when Sally took a photo of Bill’s photo on his cloak, their relationship was electric. But external forces worked to pull them apart, particularly Wyatt’s meddlesome mother Quinn. And when Wyatt’s high school sweetie Flo arrived in Los Angeles, Sally didn’t stand a chance. He has dumped Sally to date, Flo, but reunited with her when Flo’s role in the baby Beth secret came out. Wally fans were overjoyed when the couple got engaged last fall. But Wyatt never bought Sally an engagement ring and he recently dumped her again for Flo, ending Wally.

11

2. Liam and hope

Hope and Liam also broke up a few weeks ago when Hope caught him kissing Kisse Steffy right after he introduced her. Lope also started as friends, but they couldn’t deny the chemistry between them and fell deeply in love. They have been married twice, but something or someone always interferes with their relationship to tear them apart. Although a reunion of Liam and Hope doesn’t seem to get into the cards quickly, Lope fans still hope for a miracle – that this couple will find their way back to each other.

12

1. Liam and Steffy

Just like Lope, Steam broke up and met countless times. They currently live under the same roof again, but Liam is still trying to break up his recent relationship with Hope. Steffy’s father, Ridge, however, told her that she is a member of Liam, and Liam’s father Bill recently encouraged him to reunite with her. Bill told Liam that he believes Steffy makes him a better man. And it seems that Steam fans can get their wish for a romantic reunion, because it is rumored that these two will share a few kisses in upcoming episodes.