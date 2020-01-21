Bold And The Beautiful 2020 Forecast: Plotline Predictions

A brand new decade will mark the end of some relationships, new love triangles and some old familiar faces that return to The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). The new year will also be ripe with astonishing betrayal, bitter rivalry and romantic reunions. Moreover, a cherished character will disappear. Read on for the B&B 2020 prediction: plot line predictions.

Do you want to have soap spoilers delivered to your inbox every week? Sign up for Fame10’s weekly soap-spoilers newsletter.

12. Beloved character disappears



Speculation teases that a beloved character will meet his or her death at B&B this year. Rumor has it that the character will be Sally. Spoilers indicate that Sally will soon admit to Katie that she has a disease and many viewers speculate that it could be Parkinson’s disease. Whatever it is, the disease affects her sketches and she continues to worry that she will be fired from Forrester. But as her health deteriorates, she has much worse things to worry about. Will Sally die this year?

2

11. Fashion show winner

Speculation states that Steffy and Hope will bring their rivalry to the runway during the Forrester fashion show. Hope is still angry about seeing the kiss between Liam and Steffy and she is more determined than ever to win. And with Sally suffering from an illness, it becomes harder for her to sketch. Will Ridge take over as Steffy’s designer? Or, like other spoilers tease, will the fashion show be canceled altogether? But when the competition takes place, all signs indicate that the Hope For The Future model line is at the top.

3

10. Hope Falls For Thomas

Now that Hope broke up with Liam, Thomas and Hope continue to grow closer. He will be a great comfort to her as she mourns the loss of her relationship. Moreover, they often see each other, raising Thomas’s son Douglas together. Hope felt a bit excluded when Thomas started dating Zoë, which exactly played in Thomas’s hands. Now that she is single again, will Hope see Thomas in a whole new light? Will Thope become reality?

4

9. Deadly attraction

As she sees Thomas and Hope approaching, Zoe becomes a contemptuous woman. She begins to realize that Thomas used her only to make Hope jealous. As their relationship begins to crumble, Zoe’s self-esteem and common sense will also decrease. Viewers will remember that when Zoe first arrived in LA, she was fixated on Xander and determined to take him and his girlfriend Emma apart. Will Zoe, in an ironic reversal of Thomas’ fortune, become obsessed with the Forrester designer?

5

8. Steffy’s sense of guilt

Steffy will continue to feel guilty about her role in the separation of Hope and Liam. She followed her brother’s instructions to a tee, grabbed Liam and kissed him just as Hope entered the walkway to the beach house. But Steffy will have many moments when she wants to clean up Liam about what really happened. Will Thomas be able to convince her not to mention it?

6

7. Steam reunites

Speaking of Steffy, rumors indicate that Liam and Steffy are reuniting this year. Hope will become more disillusioned with Liam as the year goes on and feelings for Thomas will begin to develop. Although Steffy chose herself and handed Liam over to Hope more than a year ago, she still has the Steam portrait in her living room. The couple also slept together last summer, after Thomas slipped an unknown substance into Liam’s drink. Speculation suggests that Steffy has still not given up Liam and would risk taking the chance to meet with him again.

7

6. Wyatt and Flo get married

Another couple that is expected to reunite this year is Wyatt and Flo, shortly after he broke off his engagement with Sally. Spoilers tease that he will soon introduce his former high school sweetheart and Flo will heartily accept this. She has been in love with Wyatt for years and this will be a dream come true for her. Of course Wyatt’s mother Quinn will be at their wedding. Quinn will be happy that her son has finally dumped Sally and is back with Flo. Viewers can also expect his brother Liam and his father Bill to be present at the generous ceremony that will take place on the Forrester estate.

8

5. Queric in trouble

Speculation indicates that Eric and Quinn’s marriage is in trouble this year. With Brooke and Quinn declaring each other war, Eric will see the dark side of his wife appear again. Because Brooke has told Quinn that she wants to get her out of Eric’s life, Quinn is determined to get rid of Brooke. And she is not overly dirty to get what she wants. Rumor has it that she is even working with Thomas to bring down Brooke. Quinn’s actions will upset Eric and he will wonder if he should follow Brooke’s advice and end his marriage.

9

4. The valley vs Vegas



Spoilers tease that Donna is with Brooke and more than willing to help her in her fight with Quinn and Shauna. But will Donna have an ulterior motive? When Quinn and Eric separate, this gives Donna ample opportunity to reunite with her ex-husband. Katie also gets involved and stands shoulder to shoulder with her sisters. And what fight would be complete without a Dollar Bill? Certainly not this one, because speculation teases that Bill will also play a role in defending the Logan sisters versus Quinn and Shauna.

10

3. Rick, Maya and Carter love Triangle



Rumor has it that the return of Brooke and Eric, son Rick, has been pushed back a few months. Executive producer Bradley Bell had hinted that Rick would return in the fall of 2019, but he is likely to return somewhere in 2020. Rick will be determined to get his Maya back, but will be astonished if she tells him that he went on with Carter while he was in Paris. Viewers will reform an old love triangle, while both Carter and Rick try to win the heart of Maya.

11

2. Location, location, location



In recent years, B&B has presented at least two fashion shows each year and usually a location shoot. Speculation indicates that now both Liam and Wyatt are now working with their father Bill at Spencer Publications, it is possible that in 2020 another Spencer Summit could take place in the glamorous city of Monte Carlo. Or Bill and Katie could go to Aspen with their son Will for a well-deserved vacation or even their honeymoon. And there will be at least one fashion show this year, the showdown, which will take place early this year.

12

1. Batie Wedding

Bill and Katie will finally make the decision again this year. They have been engaged since May 2019, but complications such as Katie’s kidney transplant surgery have delayed them reaching the altar. But now that Katie has recovered, the rumor goes, the two could say their I Do’s on Valentine’s Day. Katie and Bill have had many ups and downs over the past decade. Their first marriage took place in 2009, but they broke out a few years later, after Bill Katie cheated several times with her sister Brooke. Will Batie’s second marriage be for living? Keep looking at B&B to find out!