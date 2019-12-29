Boland named to face former Stars team

Loading...

The inclusion of Boland at the expense of Tom Rogers is the only change to the Hurricanes' 13-man team. Monday night's game is Hobart's first since he beat the Melbourne Renegades on Christmas Eve.

The Stars are the only team to beat Hobart this season, defeating the Hurricanes by 52 points to Moe last weekend.

Melbourne themselves are looking to rebound after suffering their first loss of the season, having been denied by the exploits of Peter Siddle on the Gold Coast last Friday night.

Siddle – who retired from international cricket on Sunday – took a wicket and conceded only six points as his Adelaide Strikers outstripped the Stars by five points in a thriller at the Metricon Stadium.

The Stars have named an unchanged team of 13 players, which means Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf remains outside due to tournament rules limiting the number of foreign players in an XI. South African legend Dale Steyn will try to bounce back after an expensive start to his time with the Stars, having taken 1-29 in three overs on Friday night.

hurricanes: Ben McDermott (c), Qais Ahmad, George Bailey, Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, David Miller, Clive Rose, D’Arcy Short, Mac Wright



Stars: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Pete Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Dale Steyn, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa