Bokksu boxes are 15% off in this code, only for Mashable readers

By Veronika KeroMashable Shopping2020-04-16 15:36:38 UTC

TL; DR: As of April 16, you can get a taste of Japan by getting 15% off your first subscription to Bokksu, a savings of up to $ 66. Use only the exclusive code MASHABLE15.

It’s all up to you if you master the art of getting things done every day, but if you’re the type of person who loves to plan, these uncertain times are probably driving you crazy.

Summer can be canceled. There, I said it. As much as we hope our health and safety can be assured by this time of swimming, nothing is guaranteed today. Instead of crying about it, we can learn how to travel in different ways. Virtual tours are a great way to still see what’s out there and language learning applications are always a useful way to engage with other cultures – but have you ever thought that Can a snack box do the same?

Bokksu, a Japanese subscription box company, offers free global shipping so everyone can experience carefully curated snacks, teas, and more that come directly from local makers in Japan. You can choose between one month ($ 39.99 per box), three months ($ 38.99 per box) or 12-months ($ 36.99 per box) coming to your door full of new goodies (such as mandarin orange or Kit Kats).

Today, Bokksu, which has made our list of the best subscription boxes for foodies before, offers Mashable readers an exclusive discount code to use at checkout. Apply “MASHABLE15“and save 15% on any subscription you choose.

