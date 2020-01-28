Either way, I’ve spent years as a BoJack Horseman-Truther.

At first, I was an evangelist who tried desperately to encourage people that the animated Netflix show, with the colorful talking animals and the endless word games, was indeed an exciting treatise on depression, selfishness, and human condition, like the title of the ex- Sitcom embodies Stern (/ Pferd).

But later, when the world recognized Raphael Bob-Waxsberg’s series for the good piece, I became something else – a somewhat complacent viewer who explained to others that the series now only restores old floors, unable to press and Pulling BoJacks (Will Arnett) to go out, reach ever deeper rock bottom and keep improving.

When it was finally announced last year that this new season of BoJack would be the last (split into two groups of eight episodes, the first of which aired in 2019), I thought it was right. The cast and crew seemed slightly dismayed before they intended, but frankly, six seasons seemed long enough to me. Why keep pulling things out after the show has so thoroughly sifted through this up and down action?

But now that I’ve watched the last BoJack Horseman episodes, I wonder – because I’m not sure I’m ready to say goodbye to Hollywoo.

Yes, these last episodes finally combine all of BoJack’s sins, mistakes, and regrets to create a brutal series of hurdles to overcome. Yes, the ending is very fitting, follows on from season one and offers reasonably satisfactory conclusions for all the main characters (although Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie and Paul F. Tompkins continue to do excellent vocal work here).

And it’s not that the new episodes aren’t individually brilliant (albeit without outstanding features such as Time’s Arrow, Free Churro, Fish Out of Water or INT. SUB.) Or packed with great puns and gags. It’s a great season when some episodes – especially Xerox of a Xerox, Good Damage and The View From Halfway Down – make for a really emotional watch.

It’s just that after years of slow-burning storylines and a well-timed carpet, it just doesn’t feel that way … well, definitely. It may be a result of this series being split in two (something that Netflix is ​​currently inexplicably doing frequently), but BoJack’s big payoff definitely feels a little bit overplayed, a little less built than I would have expected.

But maybe that was inevitable. After years of storytelling, maybe each end was a little overwhelming, a little hard to bear. And over time, if I sit with this one a little longer, I might think that this is the perfect way to switch off BoJack Horseman.

At the moment, however, I wish we only had a little longer. Perhaps the perfect way to leave this series behind is with one last regret.

The final episodes of BoJack Horseman will be broadcast on Netflix starting January 31