BoJack Horseman Season 6 Release Date of Netflix | Cast, plot, trailer, news

Netflix’s acclaimed Hollywood satire BoJack Horseman returns for a sixth and final season.

That means we’re reunited with the series’ antihero: an alcoholic, washed-out actor who happens to be an anthropomorphic horse.

But what does Will Arnett’s character expect? When will the new episodes land on Netflix and who is in the cast?

Here you will find everything you need to know …

When will BoJack Horseman’s sixth season appear on Netflix?

The sixth and last season has been divided into two parts, with the first sentence coming up Friday October 25, 2019. Part 2 is located for January 31, 2020,

In October 2018 it was announced that the animated comedy will return in a typically bizarre way for a sixth series …

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Check it out below.

Who’s in the cast?

Netflix has yet to confirm the cast for season six, but all regular characters are expected to return …

Will Arnett will be back as a depressed horse, along with Alison Brie from Mad Men as his one-time love and ghostwriter Diane.

Breaking Bads Aaron Paul is also expected to return as BoJack’s asexual best friend Todd.

Amy Sedaris will most likely be back as BoJack’s ex-girlfriend and ex-agent Princess Carolyn, as will the golden retriever Mr Peanutbutter, played by Paul F. Tomkins.

Season six is ​​sure to bring some more celebrity guest appearances, with Lisa Kudrow, Stanley Tucci, Jessica Biel, Sharon Horgan, Kristen Bell, Paul McCartney, Daniel Radcliffe, and Ricky Gervais already appearing in the world of Bojack.

What will happen in BoJack Horseman season 6?

In the final scenes of season five, we saw Diane BoJack drop off after an incident on the set of his new series in a rehab clinic where a drug addict BoJack almost strangled his co-star and girlfriend Gina.

The eventful finale also saw Princess Carolyn adopt a child and Mr. Peanutbutter proposed to his much younger friend.

What does that mean for season six?

BoJack Horseman’s creator, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, told Metro US that his sixth season antihero “is heading for salvation.”

We’ll likely see part of BoJack’s rehab time, as will Mr. Peanutbutter, who is preparing for his fourth wedding.

Will there be season 7?

The sixth season was announced as the last season of the show.