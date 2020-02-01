BoJack Horseman made it easier to get out of bed

BoJack Horseman – the best, most emotionally generous show of Netflix – contains a show in the show, the sitcom Horsin ‘Around from the 1990s. It plays the anthropomorphic horse BoJack as an adoptive father of three. BoJack’s very first episode, starting in 2014, contains the last scene from the very last of Horsin ’Around. The children sob in the waiting room of a hospital when a doctor informs them that BoJack “died of a broken heart because you didn’t appreciate him enough, and now he’s gone forever.” They will be transferred to childcare. “You are now the state’s problem.”

The joke, as BoJack guards of his own quips, works on both levels. The scene introduces BoJack’s signature comedy, which fully embodies the proposition of George Saunders: “Humor is what happens when we are told the truth faster and more directly than we are used to.” For six seasons, the public was knocked down with diabolical lines of death, depression, addiction, abuse and the insidious feeling that “life is just one long, hard kick in the urethra.”

The joke of the hospital also predicts the gloomy turn that Bojack itself would take. What started as a sharp, predictable cartoon for adults in the South Park tradition grew to inspect the urethra of life in all its injured contours. Those fist lines became moving storylines and textured, often tragic character studies of washed-up anti-hero BoJack (Will Arnett in the most dynamic acting of his career) and his circle of despair. BoJack sees his character die in Horsin ‘Around, deadpans: “We may have become too dark in that final of the series.” For BoJack, his own turning point towards darkness made it the guiding light of the streaming platform.

Netflix collects its reviews deep in a bunker in Los Gatos, but BoJack has long drawn the most enthusiastic reviews from the company, from the Jesuit magazine America to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. Why did it cancel its whole blood? My theory, based on the intentions of the maker Raphael Bob-Waksberg and my own failure to convert doubters, is that it is difficult to evangelize after season 1.

What’s in it for me? skeptics ask. A crumbling Hollywood satire, for a start. In one episode, Jessica Biel sets Zach Braff on fire and eats it. Yeah so? It is magically animated by Lisa Hanawalt (creator of last year also wrongly canceled Tuca and Bertie), who frightens a glittering world of humanoid, paranoid rabbits, badgers, lizards, and Sextina Aquafina, a dolphin pop star who sings pro-abortion. ” Get That Fetus Kill That Fetus. ” Amid BoJack’s nihilistic ancestry is a feast of candy-colored animal pun Easter eggs: Krill and Grace, the pig actor Jon Ham, a tough rottweiler guy with a “Beware of me” breast tattoo. Yeah so? There’s a jubilant guess, who’s who of voice actors: Lisa Kudrow (like an owl coming from a coma), Hilary Swank (the unbearable Justin Bieber-type Joey Pogo), Margo Martindale (a criminal diabolical version of herself), LaKeith Stanfield, Keith Olbermann, Stephen Colbert, Lance Bass, Whoopi Goldberg, Paul McCartney, RuPaul and Nicole Holofcener.

Yeah so? What else do you want? That was 2014. As TV got more niche, BoJack got more expansion. Not only have the writers looked more conscientiously at Bojack’s rudeness and betrayal, they also deepen the storylines for those he has betrayed: the loyal Labrador retriever. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tomkins) and the disintegration of the dog’s marriage with the morally uncertain human Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie); The ex and manager of BoJack, the overworked, manipulative pink cat Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), who can only achieve happiness if she imagines the future of her over-over-great-granddaughter, but even then she imagines a dystopia; his roommate, Todd (Aaron Paul, who is called Todd “the first asexual character on television”); and former children’s star Sarah Lynn (Kristen Schaal), who pulls BoJack, lonely in his addiction, out of austerity into a fateful bow.

