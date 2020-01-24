Boise State, BYU football can feel the pain of your television

PROVO – Boise State football, BYU feels your pain.

This week, Mountain West’s football juggernaut program Boise State has filed a lawsuit against the league for canceling a $ 1.8 million bonus for the Broncos at the end of the new television contract announced earlier this year. month.

It was this bonus, and the rights to negotiate its home television deals, that prompted Boise State to end its brief stop for a cup of coffee with the Big East and join the CMM in 2011.

Reportedly, two CMM directors voted in favor of signing the Boise State agreement and notice was given to the Broncos who took it as a slap on the skin. Two directors (university presidents or chancellors) wanted it to take effect immediately, in order to kill the privileged status of BSU, swung like a carrot nine years ago.

At the time, BYU, under the late LaVell Edwards, was the mule team that drew WAC. And then as regards television, it held the same role within the MWC. BYU has found it difficult to take advantage of what is called more withdrawal from it. In fact, on several occasions, it was the other members of the league who, out of spite or out of jealousy, went out of their way to vote against the Cougars’ sports program.

BYU had similar contact with CMM television partners when the league was established in 1998, and a seven-year ESPN agreement turned into a seven-year pact with the College Sports Television Network in August 2004. This pact has turned into a partnership with Comcast and Le mtn. network.

You may remember that the league called on fans to pepper DirecTV with phone calls, emails, and letters to get The mtn. included on its platform. No other major fan base has answered this call with more volume and vigor than BYU. In Las Vegas, San Diego and Albuquerque, the campaign barely failed the effort.

BYU has requested, and has been promised, certain concessions, including the rights to replay the home games. The CMM television partners then reneged on this promise.

No one really came to BYU’s defense when he raised the alarm that the promise had been broken.

In the case of Boise State, the premium of $ 1.8 million and the counterparties were written into a contract in 2011 as part of its entry agreement. And now the MWC killed him. Negotiations are underway for a remedy.

“The decision of the state of Boise to participate in the conference was based on a number of negotiated arrangements, including the right to separately negotiate the material media rights conditions for our home matches,” announced this week l ‘State Boise in a press release distributed to the media. “This is stated in our conference agreement and cannot be changed by a vote of the members or a contradictory agreement. We will not be supporting any changes to this provision and we are currently evaluating our options for moving forward. “

There is no doubt that Boise State’s television value for networks (Fox and CBS) was used to negotiate the league’s new television deal. Boise state officials say this was confirmed and highlighted during a meeting with league commissioner Craig Thompson in Boise during the Mountain West Championship game.

But when Thompson presented the matter to the CMM directors, some balked, calling for full equality in future television money. Right now, each MWC team will make more money than ever and Boise State will make even more. But at the end of this new agreement, the Boise State bonus disappears and the feeling that the Broncos are treated equally and recover more and more increases in the MWC.

The fact is that not all leagues have members who generate the same income and exposure. This is why the SEC people hate Alabama, people are jealous of Southern Cal in the Pac-12 and Ohio State is unhappy with the Big Ten.

BYU saw many of them both in the Western Sports Conference and in the West Mountain, where it was a founding member of both leagues.

Many times I remember the problems that arose and if it benefited BYU, league presidents or sport managers would often vote it, 10 to 1. This, despite the fact that BYU football won 18 WAC titles and a national championship, with the largest fan base and the largest football and basketball facilities that regularly have the best attendance figures.

Many former members of the WAC are current members of the CMM with the same prejudices and problems, claims of arrogance or pride. And it may be. But unfortunately, these distractors couldn’t buy, create, or trade what others earned as a brand.

That same meanness spilled over into the awards and recognition of weekly honors in the old WAC. Even though BYU’s quarterbacks are chasing NCAA record streaks, they sometimes earn WAC player of the week honors only once or twice in the season so the league can spread it out.

In 1985, when Robbie Bosco finished third in the Heisman Trophy, he was named second All-WAC team behind an Air Force QB who had a very good year and both schools finished as co-champions. I guess the feeling was that a QB in a returning national championship team had had their turn.

In the 70s, 80s and 90s, BYU appeared regularly in bowl games. This included seven consecutive appearances in the Holiday Bowl from 1978 to 1984 and seven bowls in eight years from 1989 to the 1996 Cotton Bowl. It was at a time when the opportunities for luck were far fewer. The agreement of the league at the time was to give each member of the league an equal share of the bowl’s revenues.

The problem is that BYU would go into the bowl, make money for everyone, and then go down the hole from $ 250,000 to $ 300,000 for the effort after covering the expenses. This, while New Mexico or Wyoming, who never won anything, was sitting at home by the fire waiting for their bowl checks.

The time has come when BYU has announced to league presidents that it will end. Unless a more equitable division of the bowl money is adopted so that the bowl teams cover their expenses, BYU would stay at home.

So, yes Boise State, BYU knows your frustration.

This is why independence was not only a choice, but perhaps the only choice in 2010.