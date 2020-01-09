Boil water advice for Tilbury, Wheatley area

Loading...

CHATHAM – Abnormal water test results have prompted Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit to issue a boiling water recommendation for residents of Tilbury and Wheatley.

The initial boiling water recommendation concerned consumers on Chatham-Kent municipal water in Tilbury and a press release stated on Coutts Line, Mint Line, Dashwheel Road, Baptiste Road, Jeanette’s Creek Road, Forbes Line and Tecumseh Line.

“Based on updated information provided by the Chatham-Kent public utility utility committee (PUC). . . The advice has been extended to all users of the Wheatley drinking water system, “the unit said in an updated opinion late Wednesday afternoon. “This includes the town of Wheatley and the surrounding areas between Tilbury and Wheatley west of Grove Road that extends into Essex County.”

Medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby advised residents in the affected area to bring water to the boil for at least a minute before drinking, making baby food and juice, brushing teeth, washing raw food, or making ice.

“Too many bacteria (were seen) in the treated water. . . so I had to give boiling water advice as a precaution, “Colby said. “We have not had any cases of illness and do not expect any.”

The problem may be due to a leak in the distribution system, Colby said. “The PUC checks that.”

This advice remains in effect until the health unit receives good results from two consecutive sets of samples taken at least 24 hours apart. When that happens, the device issues a cancellation notice.

Meanwhile, affected residents can call 519-436-3249 for recorded updates.