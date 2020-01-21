Bernie Sanders scrapped Iowa campaign appearances, Amy Klobuchar sent campaign representatives to “hot dish” dinners, and Elizabeth Warren was planning a video speech when the Democratic US senators running for president were stuck in Washington over Donald Trump’s impeachment process.

The Sanders campaign was the first to reschedule events. On Tuesday, he announced that progressive U.S. MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC, will replace him at two rallies in Iowa, the key nominating state, while serving as a jury member in the Senate Republican President’s trial.

All four Democratic senators running for their party’s nomination to get Trump out of the polls in November, including Michael Bennet of Colorado, must now avert their efforts from the six-day workweek campaign during the process.

Everyone is trying to offset the folds in the plans by sending out prominent supporters and planning intense weekend trips ahead of the February 3, Iowa gatherings, where retail policy helps to get voters on a cool winter’s evening to vote for a candidate use.

“Some of you are upset because you should be in Iowa now,” Trump’s White House lawyer Pat Cipollone said during his opening speech on Tuesday in the Senate.

Some Iowa political experts say that Klobuchar, a Minnesota senator, whose campaign received an unexpected boost at the weekend when she and Massachusetts senator Warren were recommended by the New York Times more than others because of them is less well known.

“She has the most to lose when she gets off the track, and the most to win if she stays with it,” said Sue Dvorsky, a former leader of the Iowa Democratic Party.

Klobuchar announced on Tuesday a dozen events to be held in the coming days by representatives in Iowa and New Hampshire, including “hot dish” dinners with casseroles and appearances by lawmakers or their daughter in the two states.

“I make telerathouses and we now have my daughter there (in Iowa), my husband is there, we have the – are you ready for it big fame – gold medal coach of the US curling team – he is for me there, “Klobuchar told reporters during a pause in impeachment on Tuesday evening.

“It’s my job. I have to go and do that. I need other people to run for me and represent my case,” said Klobuchar.

The process in the Republican-controlled Senate could take weeks and could easily extend into February.

Warren plans to perform at an event in Iowa on Sunday if the impeachment process is not scheduled. She has planned a video appearance in front of a working group in Las Vegas on Saturday as well as numerous events that have been anchored by supporters, including former US Secretary of State for Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, a former candidate who is now supporting her.

Trump is accused by the democratically controlled House of Representatives of having misused the powers of his office when he asked Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival former Vice President Joe Biden and hinder an investigation into his behavior in Congress.

Candidates who are not in the Senate – including Biden and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg – can continue their campaign as usual.

Buttigieg will be holding five events across Iowa before leaving for Washington and South Carolina later in the week.

Biden and his wife Jill were scheduled to attend nine scheduled events in Iowa starting Tuesday.

