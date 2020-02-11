Boer discovers new tyrannosaur species, one of the oldest of its kind ever found

Tyrannosaurus Rex, the king of the dinosaurs, has a new family member. The fragments of a fossilized skull belonging to a previously unknown species of tyrannosaurus were found in southern Alberta, Canada. And it is all thanks to John De Groot, a farmer and lover of paleontology who found the fossil, according to a release from the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Alberta, where the fossils will be exhibited later this year. This is the first new tyrannosaur found in Canada in 50 years and one of the oldest types of tyrannosaur found in North America. And researchers believe that Thanatotheristes degrootorum lived about 2.5 million years before his close relative, Tyrannosaurus rex. Thanatotheristes degrootorum stalked 79.5 million years ago about what is now North America as a formidable predator. It could be between 26 and 30 feet tall and weighed more than two tons as an adult. Tyrannosaurus rex could reach approximately 40 feet in length. His name combines Thanatos, the Greek god of death, with theristes, or “someone who reaps or reaps”. The second part of the name is in honor of De Groot. He found the fossils during a walk near Hays, Alberta. “The jaw bone was an absolutely astonishing find. We knew it was special because you could clearly see the petrified teeth,” De Groot said. Unique aspects of the fossil helped researchers determine that it was a different species, according to a study that became Monday published in the journal Cretaceous Research. “Thanatotherists can be distinguished from all other tyrannosaurs by numerous skull features, but the most prominent are vertical backs that run the length of the upper jaw,” said Jared Voris, lead study author and a PhD student at the University of Calgary. Related video: this “bone crushing” reptile was the tyrannosaurus rex of its time. discovered over the years in Canada, in particular Alberta. And it is also home to the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology, the only museum in Canada dedicated to ancient life research. This newly discovered fossil joins the family of other tyrannosaurus found in Canada: Daspletosaurus, Gorgosaurus, Albertosaurus and Tyrannosaurus rex.Daspletosaurus was the last tyrannosaurus fossil discovery in Canada, found in 1970. The discovery of this fossil also enabled researchers to determine that different groups of tyrannosaurs lived in North America, separated from each other during the late Cretaceous period between 74 and 80 million years ago. The Daspletosaurini group, to which Thanatotheristes belonged, roamed between Southern Alberta and Montana, while others in central Alberta or in the southern parts of the well-known American contemporaries of Thanatotheristes who were also discovered in Alberta are the horned dinosaur Xenoceratops and the domed dinosaur Colepiocephale. Many other dinosaurs found in Alberta date between 66 and 77 million years ago. Thanatotherists emphasize diversity, not only in the fossil record of Canada, but also in the tyrannosaur family. evolution, “said Dr. François Therrien, curator of paleoecology dinosaur at the Royal Tyrrell Museum.

Tyrannosaurus Rex, the king of the dinosaurs, has a new family member.

The fragments of a fossilized skull belonging to a previously unknown species of tyrannosaurus were found in southern Alberta, Canada. And it is all thanks to John De Groot, a farmer and lover of paleontology who found the fossil, according to a release from the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Alberta, where the fossils will be shown later this year.

This is the first new tyrannosaurus found in Canada in 50 years and one of the oldest tyrannosaurus species found in North America. And researchers believe that Thanatotheristes degrootorum lived about 2.5 million years before his close relative, Tyrannosaurus rex.

Thanatotheristes degrootorum was stalking 79.5 million years ago what is now North America as a formidable predator. It could be between 26 and 30 feet tall and weighed more than two tons as an adult. Tyrannosaurus rex could reach approximately 40 feet in length.

The name combines Thanatos, the Greek god of death, with theristes, or “someone who reaps or reaps.” The second part of the name is in honor of De Groot.

He found the fossils during a walk near Hays, Alberta.

“The jaw bone was an absolutely stunning find. We knew it was special because you could clearly see the petrified teeth,” De Groot said.

Unique aspects of the fossil helped researchers determine that it was a different species, according to a study published Monday in the journal Cretaceous Research.

“Thanatotherists can be distinguished from all other tyrannosaurs by numerous skull features, but the most prominent are vertical ridges along the length of the upper jaw,” said Jared Voris, lead study author and a PhD student at the University of Calgary.

Over the years a wealth of dinosaur fossils has been discovered in Canada, in particular Alberta. And it is also home to the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology, the only museum in Canada dedicated to ancient life research. This newly discovered fossil joins the family of other tyrannosaurus found in Canada: Daspletosaurus, Gorgosaurus, Albertosaurus and Tyrannosaurus rex.

Daspletosaurus was the last fossil discovery of tyrannosaurus in Canada, found in 1970.

The discovery of this fossil also enabled researchers to determine that different groups of tyrannosaurs lived in North America, separated from each other during the late Cretaceous period between 74 and 80 million years ago.

The Daspletosaurini group, to which Thanatotheristes belonged, roamed between Southern Alberta and Montana, while others were found in central Alberta or in the southern parts of the US

Well-known contemporaries of Thanatotheristes who were also discovered in Alberta are the horned dinosaur Xenoceratops and the domed dinosaur Colepiocephale. Many other dinosaurs found in Alberta date between 66 and 77 million years ago.

Thanatotheristes emphasizes diversity, not only in the fossil record of Canada, but also in the tyrannosaur family.

“This discovery is important because it fills a gap in our understanding of the evolution of the tyrannosaurus,” Dr. said. François Therrien, paleoecology dinosaur curator at the Royal Tyrrell Museum.

