Boeing's Starliner spacecraft returns to Earth after a canceled mission to the ISS – National

Loading...

Boeing's crew capsule landed in the New Mexico desert on Sunday after a flight to the International Space Station was canceled that threatened the company's efforts to launch astronauts for NASA next year.

The Starliner descended into the Army's White Sands Missile Range in the dark before dawn and ended a two-day demo that should have taken more than a week. All three main parachutes jumped open and airbags were also inflated around the spaceship to relieve the impact.

"Congratulations, Starliner," said Mission Control, calling it a successful touchdown.

CONTINUE READING:

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station successfully grow space meat for the first time



A test dummy named Rosie the Rocketeer – after Rosie the Riveter from World War II – was sitting in the command seat. Christmas gifts, clothing and groceries that should have been delivered to the crew of the space station also returned.

The story continues under the advertisement

After this first test flight was canceled and the docking of the space station was stopped due to an incorrectly set clock on the capsule, Boeing employees were relieved to get the Starliner back.

It was the first U.S. capsule designed for astronauts to return from orbit and land on the ground. NASA's early crew capsules all spilled. The SpaceX dragon capsule, which made its orbital debut last winter, is also targeting the ocean at the end of the mission.

2:49

How NASA astronauts celebrate Christmas in space

How NASA astronauts celebrate Christmas in space

The astronauts of the first Starliner crew – two from NASA and one from Boeing – were part of the welcoming committee in the bitter cold.

The capsule's first journey into space began on Friday with a gentle rocket ride from Cape Canaveral. Less than half an hour after the start of the flight, it was unable to fire its engines to track the space station and landed in the wrong orbit.

The problem was with the Starliner's internal clock: it didn't synchronize with the Atlas V rocket and dropped the timing of the capsule.

The capsule burned so much fuel that there was not enough left for a rendezvous on a space station to orient itself in orbit. Air traffic controllers tried to fix the problem, but their signals did not get through between the position of the spaceship and a communication gap. They later managed to reset the clock.

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

Astronauts replace batteries on the first of five ISS spacewalks



Boeing is still trying to figure out how the timing error occurred. The mission lasted almost 50 hours and included 33 orbits around the world.

Last month's parachute problem turned out to be a quick fix. Only two parachutes were used during an atmospheric test because the workers could not attach a stick to the rigging.

NASA is not sure whether it will require another Boeing test flight – including a visit to the space station – before taking its astronauts on board. Boeing had shot for its first astronaut mission in the first half of 2020. This capsule is to be recycled for the second flight with the crew.

Despite its own setbacks, SpaceX remains a leader in NASA's commercial crew program.

2:26

Trump signs NDAA in the law, including defense spending, Space Force

Trump signs NDAA into law, including defense spending, Space Force

The SpaceX Dragon Crew capsule successfully completed its first orbital demo last March. While the flight to the space station was going well, the capsule exploded a month later at a test facility in Cape Canaveral.

If a launch failure test is successful next month, SpaceX could start launching NASA astronauts in the spring and close an almost nine-year gap in Cape Canaveral flying people.

When the space shuttle program expired, NASA turned to the private industry to handle cargo and crew deliveries to the space station. SpaceX started shipping in 2012. Two years later, NASA hired SpaceX and Boeing to transport astronauts to the orbital laboratory.

The story continues under the advertisement

SpaceX received $ 2.6 billion from NASA's commercial occupation program, while Boeing received more than $ 4 billion.

CONTINUE READING:

Russian robot cannot dock with the International Space Station



The goal was to launch NASA astronauts by 2017.

Due to delays, NASA plans to buy two more Russian missile seats in 2020 and 2021 to ensure the continued presence of the United States on the space station. Even if private companies regularly transport astronauts for NASA, the space agency always reserves a seat for a Russian in exchange for a free US seat on a Soyuz.

Over the years, these Soyuz journeys have cost NASA up to $ 86 million, with the sum totaling billions.

A review by NASA's general inspector last month found that one Starliner seat costs a little more than the other, with a Dragon seat only a little more than half the price.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR