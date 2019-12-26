Boeing unveils `` very disturbing '' messages on 737 Max

Loading...

"But like other files previously disclosed by Boeing, the files seem to point to a very disturbing picture of the concerns expressed by Boeing employees about the company's commitment to the company. the safety and efforts of some employees to ensure that Boeing's production plans are not hijacked by regulators or ", said a committee assistant in a statement.

"The committee will continue to examine these records and other documents provided by Boeing as part of the committee's ongoing investigation," said the aide.

Boeing sent the emails to the FAA and Congress "as part of our commitment to transparency with our regulators and oversight committees," the company said in a statement.

"As with previous documents referenced by the committee, the tone and content of some of these communications do not reflect the society we are and should be," said the company. Boeing has made changes to improve safety, he added.

It was the second time the company has delayed the delivery of sensitive FAA messages related to the development of the 737 Max. The airliner was grounded in March after a design flaw was linked to two fatal accidents, in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The previous episode involving messages provoked a reprimand from the agency and fueled tensions between the regulator and the planner.

The new incident adds to the challenges that await David Calhoun, president of Boeing, who is poised to become CEO next month after the ouster of Dennis Muilenburg on Monday. A statement from the board cited deteriorating relations with the FAA as part of the justification for the move.

According to Boeing, the handling of the second set of documents by Boeing troubled the agency, according to a person familiar with the problem who was not authorized to speak about it. Boeing told the FAA that the messages have been around for the past few days, but did not initially deliver or disclose them, the person said.

The FAA did not comment in its statement on the content of the emails, only saying that they were under review. The company's decision to turn the emails over to the FAA was reported earlier by the Seattle Times.

In October, Boeing disclosed instant messages and emails to the FAA from a high-flying company pilot who, in 2016, expressed doubts about the software involved in two fatal crashes on the Max.

Boeing had been aware of these messages since the start of the year and delivered them to the Department of Justice in February. He didn't hand them over to the FAA immediately due to the criminal investigation into how the plane was approved, Bloomberg News reported at the time.

Boeing chief Dennis Muilenburg was ousted earlier this week.

The delay angered the FAA, which is responsible for overseeing Boeing. One of the key principles of the agency is that the entities it oversees must disclose safety concerns or possible regulatory violations. In certain circumstances, failure to notify the agency of such a problem can be considered a violation of the law.

"The FAA finds the substance of the document concerning," the agency said in a statement on October 18. "The FAA is also disappointed that Boeing did not bring this document to our attention upon discovery."

The November 2016 instant messages leaked in October, which were reviewed by Bloomberg News, were between Mark Forkner, then chief Boeing technical pilot for the 737, and another 737 technical pilot, Patrik Gustavsson.

Forkner expressed concern that the flight control function involved in the collisions later was "common" and said that he could unknowingly have misled the FAA. In separate emails he sent to an anonymous FAA official, he said he was "Jedi-minded regulators" outside the United States to accept training suggested by Boeing for the Max.

Forkner's lawyer David Gerger said the problems raised in the messages were the result of disgusting simulation software and not a problem with the plane itself. Forkner believed the plane was safe and did not mislead the FAA, said Gerger.

Gerger did not respond to requests for comment on the latest posts and if they involved his client.

