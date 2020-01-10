Loading...

WICHITA, Kan. – Problems for Boeing and his troubled 737 Max planes, which appear to be growing deeper, have begun to wrinkle out, with a major supplier announcing Friday that it will lay off more than 20% of its personnel in Kansas, where it is based .

The announcement of 2,800 redundancies at a major employer in Wichita, the state’s largest city, came a day after documents were made public that Boeing employees had doubts about the safety of the 737 Max, apparently trying to solve problems hide from federal supervisors, and who ridiculed responsible for designing and supervising the jetliner.

The redundancies risk damaging a state economy that has been solid for months, with low unemployment and better-than-expected tax collection. Democratic government Laura Kelly and the legislature controlled by the republicans have been able to stimulate spending on public schools and services, and the layoffs are likely to occur at the state’s annual session starting Monday.

Spirit AeroSystems is the largest employer in Wichita, which books itself as the “Air Capital of the World” due to a strong concentration of aerospace manufacturers. More than 40 space companies, most in and around Wichita, offer parts and services for the production of the 737 Max.

The governor’s board had considered using the state fund for unemployment benefits to pay part of the salaries of Spirit workers so that they could stay in their jobs.

Spirit’s announcement also came on the same day that the job report shows that American manufacturers lowered the payroll by 12,000 in December, compared to estimates for a profit.

Spirit produced around 70% of the 737 Max, including the hull. Contracts with Boeing for the Max represent more than half of Spirit’s annual income.

“The difficult decision announced today is a necessary step, given the uncertainty regarding the timing for resuming production from 737 and the overall production levels that can be expected after production suspension,” said Tom AileS CEO from Spirit AeroSystems in a prepared statement.

Employees are paid for a cancellation period of 60 days. Committed employees leave the company from January 22.

Only a few days ago, Spirit raised the subject of voluntary buyouts with employees. The company stopped the production of hull and other parts for the Max on January 1, after Boeing Spirit ordered shipments to be suspended.

Spirit is planning to make smaller personnel reductions this month for its plants in Tulsa and McAlester, Oklahoma.

Cornell Beard, president of the local branch of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers, said the union met with the company to find ways to minimize the impact of the situation.

“It is an extremely difficult time for Spirit AeroSystems employees who have dedicated their lives to making this company a leader in space travel. Machinist members and their families in this community have made some difficult decisions for them, “Beard said.

The company said it has taken steps to reduce the impact by transferring about 737 Max employees to other programs and facilitating job fairs to help layoffs.

The share price of Spirit fell on Friday afternoon. It had already lost more than 20% of its value since Boeing grounded the 737 Max in March.

Moody’s Investors Service on Friday has reassessed the creditworthiness of Spirit for a possible downgrade. Spirit is one of the four Boeing vendors being reviewed by Moody’s, who said that much depends on how long the closure lasts.

Dozens of smaller space companies are also starting to lose jobs.

Senator Jerry Moran, a Republican from Kansas, said he will work with company leaders and Trump officials to see that the redundancies have a “short-term effect.” He said he spoke directly with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence about the layoffs. He said that he also spoke this week with the incoming Boeing CEO and the manager of the FAA about doing everything needed to get the 737 Max safe again.

“The layoffs announced today at Spirit AeroSystems have not only inflicted a severe blow on the company, but also on Spirit suppliers and subcontractors,” he said. “I intend to continue working with the Administration and the Ministry of Defense to demonstrate the capabilities of Wichita manufacturers in an effort to diversify the industry and bring more employment to the region.”

Space employment in Kansas peaked in 2008, followed by a continuous decline until 2017, said Jeremy Hill, director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University. Kansas then experienced a large increase in space travel in 2018 and 2019.

“We’re losing a lot of that growth and we’re back on the bottom,” said Hill.

The loss of 2,800 Spirit jobs is expected to have an impact of just under 5,800 jobs in the economy, he said, noting that other space manufacturers in the supply chain have announced layoffs.

The average space worker earns $ 81,000 annually, and the loss of 2,800 jobs accounts for lost wages of $ 220 million, assuming that those workers aren’t re-hired within 12 months, Hill said.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly promised an “all-over-the-deck approach throughout the state” to help Spirit, his employees, and other affected companies. She said Secretary of State Delia Garcia would be in Wichita in the coming days to lead the state’s response and to work closely with local and federal agencies.

“We are trapped with the affected employees and companies,” Kelly said in a statement.

Representative Ron Estes, whose congressional district includes Wichita, said he will continue to work with the Federal Aviation Administration “to ensure that grounded aircraft that cause these leave can safely return to the air without unnecessary delays.”

Representative Sharice Davids, a Kansas Democrat who is a member of the House Transportation Committee, described the newly released messages from Boeing employees to mislead the public and regulators.

“In addition to the public safety concerns that these messages raise, Boeing’s insensitivity has now cost thousands of Kansans their livelihood and has endangered the economy of our state, which is dependent on space travel,” said Davids in a statement.

The other Kansas senator, Republican Pat Roberts, expressed his own support for the employees and said: “Although this leave will affect a large part of the Wichita aerospace industry, I know the community is willing help in every way possible. Wichita is the air capital of the world and I am determined to ensure that this does not change. “

John Hanna in Topeka, Kansas, contributed to this report.

Roxana Hegeman, The Associated Press