Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth after interrupted space mission

Loading...

A test dummy named Rosie the Rocketeer – after Rosie the Riveter of World War II – climbed into the commander's seat. Holiday gifts, clothing and food that should have been delivered to the space station team also returned.

After seeing this first test flight aborted and the space station docking canceled due to an improperly set clock on the capsule, Boeing employees were relieved to retrieve the Starliner.

On Sunday, the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft descends on White Sands, New Mexico.

The recovery teams cheered as they watched the capsule drift through the air and make a precise landing. The touchdown was broadcast live on NASA TV; infrared cameras painted the descending capsule in a ghostly white.

As the sun rose, close-up views showed the large white and black capsule vertical – with virtually no re-entry burn marks – next to an American flag fluttering from a recovery vehicle. The astronauts assigned to the first Starliner crew – two from NASA and one from Boeing – were part of the host committee.

Loading

It was the first American-made capsule designed for astronauts to land on the ground after returning from orbit. The first NASA crew capsules – Mercury, Gemini and Apollo – all had splashes. SpaceX's Dragon capsule, which debuted in orbit last winter, is also targeting the ocean at the end of the mission.

A few minutes after touchdown, senior NASA and Boeing officials went to Mission Control in Houston to congratulate the team.

On Friday, the first space voyage of the capsule began with a smooth rocket from Cape Canaveral. However, barely half an hour after the flight, it failed to fire its thrusters to pursue the space station and ended up in the wrong orbit.

The problem was with the Starliner's internal clock: it did not synchronize with the Atlas V rocket, which canceled the timing of the capsule.

The capsule burned so much fuel while trying to orient itself into orbit that there was not enough left for a space station appointment. The flight controllers attempted to correct the problem, but between the spacecraft's position and a communications gap, their signals could not get through. Later, they managed to reset the clock.

Sunday, Boeing landed its crew capsule in the New Mexico desert. Credit: NASA

Boeing is still trying to figure out how the timing error occurred. The mission lasted almost 50 hours and included 33 orbits around the Earth.

The parachute problem from last month turned out to be a quick fix. Only two parachutes were deployed during an atmospheric test, as the workers failed to connect a pin in the rigging.

NASA does not know if it will require another Boeing test flight – including a visit to the space station – before putting its astronauts on board. Boeing had fired for its first astronaut mission in the first half of 2020. This capsule is supposed to be recycled for the second flight with crew; each Starliner is designed to fly 10 times in space.

Despite its own setbacks, SpaceX remains at the top of NASA's commercial crew program.

The SpaceX Dragon crew capsule successfully completed its first orbital demo last March. While the flight to the space station went well, the capsule exploded a month later on a test bench at Cape Canaveral.

If a launch abandonment test goes well next month, SpaceX could start launching NASA astronauts by spring and end a nearly nine-year gap in flights from Cape Town. Canaveral.

As its space shuttle program drew to a close, NASA turned to private industry to take charge of cargo and crew deliveries to the space station. SpaceX started delivering in 2012. Two years later, NASA hired SpaceX and Boeing to transport astronauts to the lab in orbit.

SpaceX earned $ 2.6 billion through NASA's commercial crew program, while Boeing received more than $ 4 billion.

The goal was to launch NASA astronauts by 2017.

Due to delays, NASA is looking to buy two more seats on Russian rockets in 2020 and 2021 to ensure a continued U.S. presence on the space station. Even when private companies regularly transport astronauts for NASA, the space agency will always reserve a seat for a Russian in exchange for a free US seat on a Soyuz.

Over the years, these Soyuz rides have cost NASA up to $ 86 million each, with a total of several billion.

An audit carried out last month by NASA's Inspector General found that a Starliner seat would cost a little more than that, with a Dragon seat for just over half the price.

AP

The most seen in technology

Loading