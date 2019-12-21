Boeing shows that autonomy is also difficult in space

Loading...

Boeing has had a hard year and its latest space adventure has not helped. The Starliner spacecraft was launched yesterday on a test mission to meet with the International Space Station, but an error in the ship's timing system caused the orbital insertion burn to tip over. By the time they were able to get signals to make the correct insertion, it was already too late. Boeing was able to partially correct the trajectory to take it to a stable orbit.

The ship had been designed to transport people, but it was unmanned and only contained a dummy and a few thousand pounds of supplies. If this test had been successful, the next flight would have led to three astronauts. Mike Fincke, one of those astronauts said at a press conference that the crew had been on board "We would like to think … we could have given the flight control team more options on what to do in this situation."

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said it is too early to know if the next Starliner launch will have humans on board. Both NASA and Boeing believe that if the astronauts had been aboard this flight, they would have been safe.

"What we were trying to do is make sure we could do this whole mission in a comprehensive and fully automated way and that didn't work," Bridenstine said.

The company said there could still be some useful tests that can be done. "There is probably an opportunity to practice the orientation and control of spacecraft, but not in the same proximity to the station we previously thought," Boeing told reporters.

If everything goes as expected from now on, the spacecraft will parachute to Earth this weekend, a week ahead of schedule.

SpaceX completed its crew test mission to the ISS in March, but had its own setback a few weeks later when one of its crew capsules exploded during an engine test.

Making spaceships is difficult.

Boeing has had quite a few mistakes recently, with two 737 Max accidents that killed 346 people, shot down planes worldwide and stopped production. The mismanagement of these disasters, the 777X delays and the Starliner test that was not entirely successful yesterday are wondering if Dennis Muilenburg's days as CEO are numbered.

