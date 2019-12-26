Boeing secrecy plans to win back passengers after 737 Max scandal

Loading...

"Each interaction with an anxious passenger, whether face-to-face or online, is an opportunity to demonstrate our care and concern," said the presentation.

"It's as simple as recognizing a passenger's state of mind. Research shows that emotions drive decision making, so a human connection will be more effective than those rational calls. "

In the most extreme cases, Boeing suggests using "techniques related to a medical emergency in flight to defuse".

The calls and documents underscore the enormous challenges Boeing will face in the months to come as it attempts to restore its reputation. The Max stays grounded, and there is no timetable for when regulators deem it safe to return to the air. In just a week and a half, Boeing sacked its general manager and announced that he would temporarily shut down the factory that makes the Max.

Boeing has interviewed thousands of travelers around the world four times since May, and found that skepticism surrounding the Max has only improved slightly. Among American travelers, only 52% said they would be ready to fly, according to the survey.

"General awareness of the problems associated with the 737 Max remains very high in all countries," wrote Boeing.

The conference calls, which lasted about 30 minutes each and took place over three days last week, are part of Boeing's attempts to regain the confidence of the airlines, which lost billions of dollars and had to cancel thousands of flights due to Max's grounding. . The effort was led by Bernard Choi, a member of the company's communications team.

Some U.S. airline executives bristled with the presentation and documents, according to four people familiar with the matter, believing that Boeing has lost its credibility and that the airline's involvement would only hamper their efforts to regain passenger confidence. But dozens of airlines around the world have ordered the Max, and many of them, especially the smaller ones, may find the material useful.

"We communicate regularly with our airline customers' communications teams to get their feedback and keep them informed of our latest plans," Gordon Boiss spokesman Gordon Johndroe said on Monday.

"Each airline being different in its needs, we provide a wide range of documents and assistance which it can choose to use or adapt as it pleases."

Boeing has gone wrong in its public response to accidents. Fallen chief executive Dennis A Muilenburg, who was fired on Monday, has repeatedly made overly optimistic predictions as to when the Max could resume service, upsetting regulators and airlines. He drew anger from lawmakers during congressional hearings, where the families of the accident victims grimaced at his name. Hiring major crisis communications companies Sard Verbinnen and Edelman has done little to improve the reputation of the company.

Boeing said Monday that Niel Golightly, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' chief communications officer and a former Navy fighter pilot, will become its chief of communications next year.

During its presentation to the airlines, the company also distributed a set of infographics, reference maps, videos and frequently asked questions.

One of the videos was an animated explanation of the new software on the Max, called MCAS, which was intended to make the aircraft more manageably predictable, but played a role in both crashes. In the video, watermarked "Draft – Advanced Copy, Pending Certification", a narrator explains that in accidents, the MCAS was activated several times after a sensor on the fuselage of the plane malfunctioned, causing the plane to crash. The video continues to explain the changes that Boeing is making to MCAS.

Loading

"Lives depend on the work we do," said Jim Webb, chief commercial pilot of Boeing, in another video. "We know that when you get on board, you trust us."

Sometimes the material is surprisingly self-critical. In a draft Boeing memo prepared for airlines to share with employees such as flight attendants, the airline suggests that airlines say, "Boeing understands that it failed and dropped us, as well as the flying public, and she is committed to continuous improvement. and learning. "

In the presentation, Boeing highlighted its ability to get industry analysts and some pilots to make encouraging public statements about the company. He identified dozens of aerospace shows in 2020 during which he planned to make his case. And he's committed to working with airlines on the first flights to build consumer confidence, including offering to have Boeing executives on board.

"We know we have work to do to restore confidence in Boeing and Max," said Johndroe on Monday. "We work closely with airlines, their pilots and flight attendants to ensure that they have the information they need to provide the traveling public to reassure them that once the process is complete certification completed, the Max will be one of the safest planes flying today. "

The New York Times

Most seen in business

Loading