Boeing publishes troubling internal documents regarding the 737 Max

Boeing has released a treasure trove of over 100 pages of internal company communications that cast a negative eye on the company’s actions around the struggling 737 Max.

The documents were sent Thursday to House and Senate committees that investigated Boeing’s design of the aircraft. They were also released by the company to the media. The company’s press release included an apology for the content of the documents.

“These communications do not reflect the society we are and should be, and they are completely unacceptable,” said Boeing. “We regret the content of these communications and apologize to the [Federal Aviation Administration], to Congress, to our airline customers and to the public flying for them.”

Many documents revolve around the development and qualification of the 737 Max simulators in 2017 and 2018.

“These communications contain provocative language and, in some cases, raise questions about Boeing’s interactions with the FAA as part of the simulator qualification process.” But Boeing said it was “confident in the regulatory process for qualifying these simulators”.

Problems with the 737 Max resulted in two fatal accidents and 346 deaths. The planes have been immobilized since March, which has cost the company billions of dollars so far. The crisis has cost its former CEO Dennis Muilenburg. His successor, David Calhoun, will take office as CEO on Monday.

The company’s statement raises the possibility that the documents could further delay its efforts by 10 months to obtain approval for the 737 Max to fly again.

“We welcome and fully support any additional review that the FAA deems appropriate in relation to these matters, as well as the continued participation of relevant committees of Congress in these matters.”

