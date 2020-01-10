Boeing papers show that employees 737 Max problems passed the FAA

Loading...

A Boeing 737 Max 8 is shown during an opening ceremony in December 2015. (WikiMedia)

By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer

Boeing employees knew about problems with flight simulators for the 737 Max now lying on the ground and apparently tried to hide them from the federal authorities, as announced on Thursday.

In internal news, Boeing employees spoke about misleading regulators about problems with the simulators. In an exchange, an employee informed a colleague that he would not let his family drive on a 737 Max.

According to Boeing, the statements raise “questions about Boeing’s interactions with the FAA” to qualify the simulators. But the company is confident that the machines will work flawlessly.

“These communications do not reflect the company that we are and must be, and they are completely unacceptable,” said Boeing in a statement.

Employees also grumbled about Boeing management, the company’s selection of low-cost providers, the waste of money, and the Max.

“This aircraft was designed by clowns, who in turn are monitored by monkeys,” wrote one employee.

The names of the employees who wrote the emails and text messages have been revised.

The Max has been stationed worldwide since March, after two accidents 346 people died. The crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight this month was preceded by the crash of a brand new Max in October 2018, which was carried out by the Indonesian airline Lion Air.

Boeing is still working on updating the Max’s software and other systems to convince regulators to let them fly again. The work took much longer than Boeing expected.

The latest Boeing internal documents were made available to the Federal Aviation Administration and Congress last month and were released on Thursday. The company said it was considering disciplinary action against some employees.

A FAA spokesman said the agency has not identified any new security risks that have not been identified by the FAA as part of the review of the changes Boeing is making to the aircraft. Spokesman Lynn Lunsford said the simulator mentioned in the documents had been checked three times in the past six months.

“Any potential security deficiencies identified in the documents have been resolved,” he said in a statement.

A lawmaker who led one of Congress’s investigations into Boeing called it “incredibly damned.”

“They paint a deeply worrying picture of the extent to which Boeing was apparently willing to escape control by regulators, flight crews, and the flying crowd, even though its own employees raised the alarm internally,” said Rep. Peter DeFazio. D-Ore., Chairman of the House Transportation Committee.

DeFazio said the documents detail, “some of the earliest and most fundamental mistakes in the decisions that went into the fatally flawed plane.”

The creation of the Max will cost the company billions of dollars in compensation for families of passengers killed in crashes and airlines that have canceled thousands of flights. Last month, the company ousted its CEO and decided to temporarily suspend production of the aircraft in mid-January.