Boeing now says that pilots need simulator training for 737 Max paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“The FAA is following a thorough process, not a fixed timeline, to ensure that all design changes of the 737 Max are integrated with proper training and procedures,” Lunsford said.

The 737 Max has been on the ground worldwide since March of last year after two crashes killed 346 people. Boeing is making changes to flight control software and other systems in an attempt to get the aircraft up and running again.

Boeing maintained for a long time that pilots who can fly older 737s only needed a computer course – about an hour-long course on a tablet – to fly the Max. This helped airlines to avoid timely and costly training in simulators.

Boeing even offered to pay Southwest Airlines a $ 1 million discount per plane if pilots needed simulator training before flying the Max.

Last year a technical advisory board from FAA chose Boeing and advised that only computer-based training was needed. However, the families of the victims of the two crashes lobbied for simulator training, arguing that pilots should experience how the Max differs from earlier versions of the 737.

“Of course this should be mandatory,” said Nadia Milleron, a Massachusetts woman whose daughter, Samya Stumo, died in the Max crash in March 2019 in Ethiopia, following Boeing’s announcement. “Passengers do not have to strive for basic safety standards.”

Similarly, a conference panel chairman said Boeing was investigating that approval from the simulator training company was welcome, but too late.

“It is remarkable that it took two fatal accidents, countless investigations and unprecedented public pressure before Boeing came to this decision,” said Peter DeFazio, D-Ore, Chairman of the House Transport Committee. He said Boeing “to bring production and profit above the safety of the public” by assuring airlines that his 737 pilots could fly the Max without attending simulator training.

Boeing’s interim CEO, Greg Smith, said in a statement that Boeing decided to recommend simulator training because of the importance for Boeing to gain public and airline trust in the Max.

American pilot unions were at Boeing and were responsible for the safety of the Max after the first crash in Indonesia in October 2018. The American Airlines union said in April that pilots should practice certain emergency situations in a simulator – but only as part of regular training and not necessarily before the Max returned.

Dennis Tajer, a 737 pilot and spokesperson for the union, said Tuesday that as more revelations about the design of key systems emerged, the union became skeptical. He said that Boeing’s approval for simulator training now “sounds like a step in the positive direction.”

The American airlines that own Max-jets – Southwest, American and United – have issued muted statements saying they would be awaiting a final decision from FAA.

It is unclear whether a simulator training requirement would further delay the return of the Max, which costs Boeing billions and forces airlines to cancel thousands of flights. Around 800 Max jets have been built and these would become a larger part of the fleets at many airlines.

There are only 34 MAX flight simulators worldwide – Boeing owns eight and more are made. But only American airlines have thousands of 737 pilots – Southwest has nearly 10,000 and American and United have more than 4,000.

The FAA could decide that pilots can apply Max-related emergency procedures to simulators intended for older 737s called NG or the next generation. Or airlines could split their Max and NG fleets and only train a small fraction of 737 pilots for the Max. Airlines, however, want to avoid that extra complexity, according to industry officials.

Shares of Boeing Co. from Chicago, $ 3.54, or 1.1%, rose to $ 337.28. They had won 3.1% before Boeing announced the reversal of pilot training requirements.

David Koenig, The Associated Press