Boeing fires CEO after disastrous year with 737 MAX

Enlarge / Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg testifies before Congress on October 30, 2019.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Dennis Muilenburg comes out as CEO of Boeing, the company announced Monday. Several news organizations report that the Boeing board decided to fire Muilenburg over the weekend.

Muilenburg's departure crowns a disastrous year for the aerospace giant. Two fatal accidents of the new Boeing 737 MAX, one in October 2018 and the second in March 2019, forced airlines around the world to land their planes. Investigations revealed that the accidents were due to failures in the design of the Maneuver Characteristic Enhancement System (MCAS) software of the aircraft.

This software tries to help the pilot to provide a safer and smoother ride. But in both accidents, a sensor malfunction caused the software to mistakenly believe that the plane was stalling. Then he pushed the nose of the plane too down, which eventually caused an accident. The pilots did not realize that the MCAS system was malfunctioning or did not know how to turn it off. Boeing has faced criticism for providing pilots with very little training and documentation on how the new controls differ from previous 737 models.

Boeing was hoping to launch a software solution a few weeks after the March collapse. But the weeks extended to months after the reviewers expressed concern about the proposed solution. Boeing must obtain approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to publish an update of the MCAS software, and the FAA has faced its own criticism for lax supervision during the development of the 737 MAX. This has created a tense relationship between Boeing and the FAA.

As 737 MAX aircraft remain grounded worldwide, customers of Boeing airlines have lost millions of dollars in ticket sales. Last week, Boeing announced that it would suspend production of the 737 MAX in January 2020.

Then, this weekend, Boeing's Starliner spacecraft did not work properly during an orbital test. Once it separated from its rocket, the vehicle was supposed to fire its attitude control and orbital maneuver engines to take it to the correct orbit to meet the International Space Station. But he couldn't do it. When the ground controllers realized what had happened, the Starliner did not have enough fuel to reach the ISS and then safely return to Earth. He returned to Earth on Sunday without completing his docking mission.

The Boeing board decided to fire Muilenburg on Sunday, shortly after the Starliner accident, according to The New York Times. It will be replaced by Boeing president Dave Calhoun next month.

Boeing shares fell 20 percent since the March collapse, although they rose 2 percent due to news of the Muilenburg expulsion.