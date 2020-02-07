Boeing finds new software bug in the 737 MAX

Flight testers discovered another bug in the software of Boeing’s grounded 737 MAX, the plane that suffered two fatal crashes.

However, the company and the leading U.S. aviation agency said the issue could most likely be resolved without extending the aircraft’s return date.

Steve Dickson, the U.S. Aviation Administrator, mentioned the new mistake at an aviation industry event in London, but said he didn’t think it would mean a “significant delay” in the plane’s return.

The 737 MAX was devastated in March after two accidents that killed 346 people.

Boeing had several setbacks in its efforts to update software that had been involved in both crashes and to obtain approval to fly the jets again.

In January, the FAA and Boeing announced that they were investigating a wiring problem that could cause a short circuit on the grounded 737 MAX.

The new problem affects an indicator light associated with the stabilizer trim system that flashed incorrectly on the flight deck during the test.

Boeing said in a statement that it was working on an update to ensure that the light “only shines as intended”.

The problem will not affect the mid-2020 estimate for the aircraft’s restart.

Boeing 737MAX certification flights will start shortly – the FAA has announced https://t.co/Ca0xRBlJho

– AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) February 6, 2020

Mr. Dickson, the U.S. regulatory agency responsible for approving 737 MAX updates, said an important certification flight could take place in the next few weeks, but it could depend on how Boeing resolves the new software problem.

He said international air safety regulators were likely to agree on the design corrections required for the return, but warned against a final schedule.

Boeing estimates that the aircraft will not be back in the air until mid-2020, after pilot simulator training has been approved before flight operations resume, and regulators will determine the timing.

aap