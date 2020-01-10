Boeing employee: 737 Max Is 'Designed by Clowns ... Supervised by Monkeys'

Loading...

Since two Boeing 737 Max planes crashed, Boeing has played a hectic game of damage control. In our early report on this topic, we emphasized the need for purposeful analysis and evaluation rather than drawing conclusions too quickly. Almost a year after flight 302 of Ethiopian Airlines crashed, killing everyone on board, it is clear that the rotting on Boeing indeed went very deep.

The company has transferred a tranche of internal email documents that emphasize how ugly the situation became – and how much Boeing knew about it. I have personally read all 117 pages of Boeing emails and created a series of images to illustrate what the Boeing employees were talking about. In the documents, which cover a period from 2013 – 2019, employees discussed various aspects of the situation. “Would you put your family on a plane trained by Max simulator? I wouldn’t do that, “wrote one employee to another in a February 2018 message. The second employee agrees that they wouldn’t do that either.

In another case, an employee noted that it (the 737 MAX) is “such a shit show.” A second employee agrees and says they will be shocked if the FAA passes the plane.

The FAA is also upset about emails indicating that employees knew the 737 Max simulator was in a bad state and were worried about resolving that problem with regulators.

We have previously heard about problems with the 737 Max simulators – in October there were indications that one of Boeing’s test pilots had expressed serious concerns about the safety of the 737 Max and the performance of the simulator before admitting that he accidentally lied to the FAA. That did not stop the pilot, Mark Forkner, from asking the FAA to allow Boeing to remove any mention of MCAS in the 737 Max manual. The FAA, in the belief that MCAS could only be activated remotely (and also in the belief that it functioned differently than it did), approved the request. Boeing employees referred to “Jedi mind tricking” regulators to believe that they didn’t have to make an in-depth evaluation of the 737 Max.

Boeing actively discouraged simulator training, stated that it would be strong regulators

This e-mail, from 2015, illustrates who Boeing thought would control the arrangement of the aircraft: Boeing. All emails displayed as coming from the 737 Chief Technical Pilot are from Forkner.

Forkner was critical in attempting to emphasize that the 737 Max and 737 NG had no difference except “no OFF position on the gear lever”. I summarize this because Forkner wrote a number of these emails to different airlines, for example: “Boeing does not understand what a 3-hour simulator session will deliver when the procedures are essentially the same.” When airlines specifically requested simulator time information, Forkner pushed this option back. In another e-mail he writes: “A requirement for simulation training would be quite burdensome for your operation,” and “There is absolutely no reason to require your pilots to require a Max simulator.” These quotes are on pages 59 and 60/117 in the Scribd document. The expression “Jedi mind trick” seems to be one that Forkner loves; You will see that it is used repeatedly in other internal emails that have been identified as coming from him.

I’m going to accelerate now, because to be honest there are 117 pages of things like this.

Boeing employees state that they need forgiveness from God

I’m not even snarky.

Boeing employees would rather stop than lie to the FAA

Employees of Boeing “Produced” emails to make regulators feel stupid that they need training

Some Boeing employees were aware of problems and tried to raise the alarm

Then I will record some excerpts from different conversations here. These conversations took place between two unnamed Boeing employees. It is not clear whether it is always the same two employees who talk or not. Each of these images must be read independently.

It is not clear that this refers to canceling the entire 737 Max project or pausing the ramp to solve problems and to put the aircraft in a better position for possible launch.

Boeing employees thought the aircraft was designed by clowns that were supervised by monkeys

Ethical Boeing employees did not feel that there were very many of them

This is based on a screenshot that I showed you earlier, but it gives a lot of extra context around the email. Unfortunately, the growing context does not improve the situation. It makes it even worse. This is two-part. There is a short overlap where I cut to indicate that I have captured the entire section.

The FAA is incompetent (or possibly bribed) and Boeing is a company of liars

This request appears to be 777, not 737, based on the e-mail subject line, which reads “- 777 ECL COC Update request”). But it still raises serious questions about how the FAA is doing its work and the degree of closeness between the FAA and Boeing. It would be very interesting to know why the email opens with a discussion about what a brown envelope can achieve. The implication of the written statement is that Boeing has bribed the FAA to overlook problems.

I asked a pilot friend of mine who confirmed that he did not know “brown envelope” as any kind of snake or reference in aviation. That does not mean that “brown envelope” has no meaning. “Brown envelope journalism” is defined as “a practice in which journalists receive money to write a positive story or to kill a negative story. The name is derived from investments hidden in brown envelopes and given to journalists during press conferences. “I’m not sure I heard the term in the US, but it is widely used in both the UK and Nigeria. And Boeing’s top employees clearly travel a lot, because a number of emails in this installment refer to different travel schedules and travel all over the world.

It is possible that the author of the message just made a joke. I have previously made similar jokes with people about taking my AMD-funded limousine to my Intel-funded jet so that I can relax on my private island bought by Nvidia. The problem is that it is also possible to read the first paragraph as a series of statements: the 777 “is not nearly as good as it seems.” Why not? Because the FAA was “neither thorough nor demanding and could not write down many problems.” Why did they do this? “Amazing what a brown envelope can achieve.”

Could that be a joke? Absolutely. It may also be a recognition that the FAA was bribed to look the other way and “miss” problems on the 777 by not documenting them in its report. It is impossible to separate these questions from the fact that the FAA knew that the 737 Max was dangerous after the first crash (but it continued to fly) and then refused to pull the plane immediately after the second crash, only after considerable international pressure from other regulatory agencies. The fact that the FAA has not taken action even after two crashes has been important to researchers. The 737 Max may not be the only aircraft affected by lax or corrupt regulations.

Everything is broken

The latter sorta closes everything off, at least according to an unnamed Boeing employee. It can be Forkner based on the text color, but just because he uses that color in other e-mails does not mean that he is guaranteed to use it.

When the 737 Max jets went down in Ethiopia and Singapore, some people blamed the pilot error. Some assumed that the plane was in poor condition. Many people wanted to give Boeing a pass, based on the company’s long, generally excellent track record.

It is now clear, if ever doubted, how far and deep the rot went in the design of the 737 Max. Boeing employees knew it – and lied. They lied and used ‘Jedi mind tricks’ and sent messages to airlines and regulators who are fighting hard against anyone who was training on a 737 Max. They may have bribed an FAA official, but even if we assume that this did not happen, there is no evidence of appropriate supervision. Boeing employees are concerned about what regulators will do in these 117 e-mail pages, but there is no sign that they are actually making an effort to build a quality aircraft. The 737 Max was conceived from the start as an airplane that would be economical. Any attempt to address security issues that might require additional simulation training was rejected.

Boeing has announced that it now requires simulation training for all pilots who want to fly the 737 Max.

